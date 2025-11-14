From Litti Chokha To jalebi: BJP Headquarter In Delhi Gears Up For Victory Celebration As Vote Counting Begins In Bihar

As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election began Friday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi is gearing up for the victory celebrations with delicacies from the State. | X @ANI

New Delhi: As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election began Friday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi is gearing up for the victory celebrations with delicacies from the State.

"We have the arrangements. Jalebi in dessert, sattu paratha and baingan chokha in the main course. Litti chokha can also be prepared," a local confectioner told ANI.

Litti Chokha, Rasgulla and other items are being prepared at the residence of RJD leader Veena Devi in Mokama.

Veena Devi contested against JDU's Anant Kumar Singh and Jan Suraaj's Priyadarshi Piyush from the Mokama assembly seat.

Earlier today, BJP candidate and current Bihar minister Nitin Nabin expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory, saying that they will do better than the performance of 2010 and get more than 200 seats to have a decisive majority.

"We are all confident that this time, the NDA seat tally will be near that of the 2010 elections. NDA is going to form the Government. We will get 200+ seats," Nabin told ANI.

He further took a jab at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying how they are still the "symbol of jungle raj."

"They (RJD) are still not able to let go of their mindset of 'jungle raj'. RJD is the symbol of 'jungle raj'," he said.

BJP's candidate Nitin Nabin is seeking a fourth term from the Bankipur assembly constituency, under Patna district. The incumbent is in the electoral fray against Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Rekha Kumar, with Jan Suraaj candidate Vandana Kumari also looking to make the party's debut in the polls.

Meanwhile, the counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar began at 8 am today, as security has been heightened at various counting centres.

The security personnel arrived for their election duty at various places, including Patna, Gayaji and several other places. The elections set several records, achieving the highest polling in both phases. The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 69.20 per cent, the highest in the state's history.

The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 67.13 per cent. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.06 per cent.

The main electoral contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj made its debut in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls.

