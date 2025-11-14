Bihar Election Results 2025: Who Is Leading In Key Constituencies? Check Latest Trends

Tejashwi Yadav, Maithili Thakur and Vijay Kumar Sinha (File Image) | PTI

Patna: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began on Friday. As per initial trends, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in over 80 seats, while the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan is ahead in over 60 seats.

First, the counting of ballot papers started, while the counting of EVM votes began at 8:30 am. Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process. Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win.

Among Key candidates, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, the founder of the Janshakti Janta Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Vijay Kumar Sinha and Maithili Thakur are leading in their respective constituencies.

Here Is The Latest Trends Of Key Constituencies:

Raghopur: Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejshwi Yadav is leading from Raghopur.

Mahua: Lalu Prasad Yadav's estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav is leading against his nearest rival, RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

Lakhisarai: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is ahead of his nearest rival.

Alinagar: Folk singer Maithili Thakur, who contested the polls from this seat on a BJP ticket, is leading.

Chhapra: Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav is leading from Chhapra. He contested polls on the RJD ticket.

Tarapur: Bihar's Deputy CM and BJP's Samrat Chaudhry is ahead in this constituency.

Mokama: Janata Dal United's (JDU's) Anant Kumar Singh is leading from the Mokama Assembly seat against his nearest rival RJD's Veena Devi. This seat has been in the news for the past few days after he murder of Jan Suraaj Party member Dularchand Yadav. He was campaigning for Piyush Priyadarshi. Singh was arrested in connection with the murder.

According to the ECI's official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested repolling in any constituency.

The main election contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).