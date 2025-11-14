‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’: Poster Hailing Nitish Kumar Appears Outside CM Residence As Bihar Vote Count Begins

Poster dedicated to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the title of a 'Tiger who still has the power (Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai)' was seen outside the CM's residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna. | X @ANI

Patna: As the Janata Dal (United) gears up for a verdict in the Bihar Assembly elections, a poster dedicated to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the title of a 'Tiger who still has the power (Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai)' was seen outside the CM's residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna.

The poster thanked all the religious communities for their support for the JD(U) in the polls.

The poster reflects the desire of party workers to see Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth time.

A similar poster was also put up in Patna, describing him as the "protector" of all the communities, including those on the margins of society.

Meanwhile, security has also tightened outside the CM's residence as counting for votes began at 8 am.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Model Code of Conduct in the Patna district till November 16, to maintain law and order, a statement by the District Administration said on Thursday

District Magistrate, Patna, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, until the termination of the Model Code of Conduct, implementing a complete ban on victory processions in the district.

Early trends in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections show the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead on 53 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is leading in 29 constituencies. The Jan Suraaj party has taken the lead in two seats as well.

Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8:30 am.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process. Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win.

According to the ECI's official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested re-polling in any constituency.

The main contest is between the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA and RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, with debutant Jan Suraaj as the third player.

