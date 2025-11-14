'It Will Be People's Victory': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Confident Of Mahagathbandhan Forming Govt In Bihar

RJD leaderTejashwi Yadav | ANI

Patna: As counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly polls got underway, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is named as the opposition's Chief Ministerial candidate, on Friday morning stated that change will come and the Mahagathbandhan will form the government in Bihar.

"It will be a people's victory. We are willing. Change will come. We are forming the government," Tejashwi told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha took a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that the people in the state will put an end to the "Zamnidari bhav (culture of Zamindari)" by giving a strong message to "Yuvraaj of jungle raaj".

"The public will decide who will win the elections. 'Parivarvaadi log' consider politics as their fiefdom (estate). But the public of Bihar will give a strong message to the 'Yuvraaj' of 'jungle raj', born with a golden spoon. People of Bihar will end this Zamindari bhav," Sinha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency, told ANI.

Counting for the Bihar elections 2025 began at 8 am across the state's 243 constituencies, with heightened security at various counting centres.

The process began at 8 am today, with postal ballot counting starting first, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am.

Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process.

Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win.

According to the ECI's official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested repolling in any constituency.

The main election contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance, led by CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan.

In the 2020 election, the NDA secured a majority in the assembly and won 125 seats, with Nitish Kumar again taking oath as Chief Minister. However, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and resigned as Chief Minister, forming a government with the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

He had emerged as a key figure in the formation of the combined opposition INDIA bloc. However, Kumar's romance with the RJD lasted for less than two years, and in January 2024, ahead of the parliamentary polls, Kumar returned to the NDA.

BJP improved its position between the 2015 and 2020 polls. It won 53 of 157 seats it contested in 2015 and 74 of 110 seats in 2020. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has also shown a strong performance, having won 80 of the 101 seats it contested in 2015 and 75 of the 144 seats it put up candidates in during the 2020 polls.

JD-U saw a dip in its performance in the last two polls. It won 71 seats of 101 it contested in 2015 and 43 of 115 in 2020. Congress also saw a decline in performance from 27 seats it won in 2015 to 19 in 2020.

