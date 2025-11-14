 PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, On His 136th Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, On His 136th Birth Anniversary

PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, On His 136th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary. Nehru, born in 1889 in Allahabad, was a key leader in India’s freedom struggle and served as the country’s first Prime Minister until his death in 1964. Modi’s tribute was shared in a post on X, honoring Nehru’s legacy and contributions.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
India's First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

Read Also
NDA vs MGT: Who Will Win Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? Counting Of Votes Begins
article-image
Read Also
Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Issues Strong Warning After Alleging Officials Planning...
article-image

Nehru was born on this date in 1889 in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, On His 136th Birth Anniversary
PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, On His 136th Birth Anniversary
Gold Loan Financier Muthoot Finance Reports 87% Rise In Net Profit To ₹2,345 Crore In The Second Quarter
Gold Loan Financier Muthoot Finance Reports 87% Rise In Net Profit To ₹2,345 Crore In The Second Quarter
Assam: Teacher Suspended, 9 Students Transferred Over Ragging Incident At Morigaon School
Assam: Teacher Suspended, 9 Students Transferred Over Ragging Incident At Morigaon School
Exporters Can Now Access ₹50 Crore At A Concessional Rate Under The Credit Guarantee Scheme
Exporters Can Now Access ₹50 Crore At A Concessional Rate Under The Credit Guarantee Scheme

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, On His 136th Birth...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, On His 136th Birth...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Vote Counting For 243 Constituencies Begins Amid Tight...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Vote Counting For 243 Constituencies Begins Amid Tight...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Deputy CM, BJP Candidate Vijay Sinha Offers Prayers Ahead Of...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Deputy CM, BJP Candidate Vijay Sinha Offers Prayers Ahead Of...

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Opens Early Lead With 66 Seats As Mahagathbandhan...

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Opens Early Lead With 66 Seats As Mahagathbandhan...

'Fir Se Aa Rahi Hai Sushan Ki Sarkar': JD(U) Predicts Victory In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

'Fir Se Aa Rahi Hai Sushan Ki Sarkar': JD(U) Predicts Victory In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025