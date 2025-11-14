PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, On His 136th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.
"Tributes to former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.
Nehru was born on this date in 1889 in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.
