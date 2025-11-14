NDA vs MGT: Who Will Win Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? Counting Of Votes Begins

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 |

Patna: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 has begun on Friday, November 14, at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first. The main contest in the state is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The Bihar Assembly Election voting took place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Notably, it is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was conducted following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. There are 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.

What Exit Polls Predicted?

The exit polls predicted victory for the ruling alliance. People Pulse poll survey said that NDA may get 133-159 seats, Mahagathbandhan will secure around 75-101 seats, while Jan Suraaj may win 0-5 seats, and others may get 2-8 seats.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar poll, NDA may get 145-160 seats, Mahagathbandhan may secure 73-91 seats, Jansuraaj is unlikely to open its account, with other parties and independents winning 5-10 seats.

As per the DVC Research polls survey, NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, Mahagathbandhan will win 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 2-4 seats, with others securing 4-8 seats.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

A third front has also emerged in Bihar with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, which contested on all seats on its own.

Security Arrangements:

Security has been tightened across all the counting centres in the state. The security personnel arrived for their election duty at various places, including Patna, Gayaji, and several other places.

Voter Turnout In Bihar:

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded a high voter turnout of 67.14 per cent in the second phase of the Assembly polls as of 5 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26 per cent, followed by 75.23 per cent in Katihar, 73.79 per cent in Purnia, 70.69 per cent in Supaul, 69.02 per cent in Purvi Champaran 68.91 per cent in Banka.