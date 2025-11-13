Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Issues Strong Warning After Alleging Officials Planning To Slow Down Vote Counting - VIDEO

Tejashwi Yadav | ANI

Patna, November 13: A day before the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) posted a strong message on social media alleging that some senior officials in Patna were trying to influence district-level officials during the counting process.

Tejashwi Yadav also addressed a press conference and said, "Those officials who will forget tomorrow what oath they took to the Constitution will be constitutionally punished when the Mahagathbandhan government is formed, and they will be taught such a lesson for toying with the aspirations of millions and billions of youth and citizens that every corrupt official will think ten times before doing anything wrong!"

The counting of votes for all the 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on Friday, November 14. Elections were held in two phases - on November 6 and November 11 - with record number of voters participating in the electoral process. The state recorded its highest voter turnout in its electoral history.

In its post, the RJD claimed that certain senior leaders sitting in Patna were instructing district officials to slow down the counting in places where the RJD was clearly leading. The party also alleged that these individuals were telling officials to announce results quickly in seats where the NDA was ahead.

RJD shared a post on social media and said, "Some senior officials stationed in Patna are instructing district officials to slow down the counting process wherever the RJD shows a clear majority, and to immediately declare results wherever the NDA is leading, so that by showing an advantage for the NDA in the results, psychological pressure can be created through the lapdog media. The identities of such officials have been ascertained. They have been warned to mend their ways, failing which they should prepare for every possible harsh punishment."

According to the party, this was being done to create a situation where television channels and social media would show the NDA in the lead, creating “psychological pressure” through what it described as “pro-government media.”

The RJD further said that it has identified the people involved in giving such instructions. The party warned these individuals to correct their behaviour immediately. The message also stated that if they continue to act in this manner, they should be ready to face strict disciplinary action from the party.

The allegation comes at a sensitive moment, with counting set to take place tomorrow. The Election Commission has not responded to the claim so far, and no independent confirmation of the allegations has been reported.

As Bihar waits for the results, political tension continues to rise, with both major alliances - RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the NDA - claiming confidence in their victory.

The exit polls predicted a clear majority and thumping victory for Nitish Kumar-led NDA in the state. Most of the pollsters predict that the alliance will be able to get around 150 seats in the state and Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister again.