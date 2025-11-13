 Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Vote Counting
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will take place on November 14. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting will begin at 8 am across all districts of the state.

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members, and polling for all the seats took place in two phases on November 6 and 11. According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 7.42 crore registered voters, including 3.92 crore men and 3.5 crore women.

Voter participation remained robust, with a 65.08% turnout recorded in the first phase and 68.76% in the second. Notably, the first phase, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts, registered the highest-ever voting percentage in the state’s history at 64.66%.

Two fresh exit polls released on November 12 predicted a win for the NDA in Bihar. Axis My India projected a clear edge for the ruling alliance, while Today’s Chanakya forecast a decisive victory over the Mahagathbandhan.

article-image

Reacting to the exit poll predictions, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed their credibility, saying that “media channels are unable to clarify the sample size of their surveys.” He alleged that “whatever the PMO and Amit Shah decide, the media shows.”

Where to Watch Results Live: Voters can follow real-time counting updates, trends, and analysis on The Free Press Journal’s live blog and Bihar Assembly election page. Early trends are expected by late morning, with clearer results likely by afternoon and final seat-wise outcomes by evening, depending on the pace of counting.

