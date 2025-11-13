Doctor Shaheen Allegedly Used Sympathy To Radicalise Youth, UP ATS Probes Links With Al-Qaeda Network

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) suspects that Dr Shaheen, arrested in connection with terror activities, played a key role in radicalising young people under the guise of sympathy. Sources said she was not only influencing medical students but was also attempting to brainwash Muslim patients during treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Dr Shaheen was in contact with several individuals linked to extremist organisations. ATS officials believe she was part of a larger conspiracy to indoctrinate youths and provide logistical support to terror modules.

This is not the first time that doctors have been found involved in terror-related activities. In August 2024, Delhi Police, along with the UP ATS and police teams from Rajasthan and Jharkhand, had busted a major terror network. During that operation, Ranchi-based Dr Ishtiyaq Ahmad, alleged to be the kingpin of the group, was arrested. The joint investigation had revealed links to the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) module, leading to the arrest of 14 operatives across multiple states.

Following Dr Shaheen’s arrest, the ATS has begun re-examining the AQIS module to identify possible connections between the two networks. A special team has also been sent to Delhi for further investigation.

According to sources, Dr Shaheen used to communicate online with young women studying abroad. She allegedly tried to recruit them into an organisation named Jamaat-ul-Mominaat by pretending to offer emotional and academic guidance. Gradually, she gained their trust and allegedly involved them in suspicious activities. Investigators have also found evidence suggesting that Shaheen travelled several times to Jammu and Kashmir. Her primary role, sources said, was to provide logistical support to active terrorists.

The ATS plans to confront Dr Shaheen with her brother, Dr Parvez, who is also under investigation in the same case. Both have been questioned separately so far, and joint interrogation is expected soon. The agency will also examine Parvez’s links with another accused, Dr Muzammil, who has been arrested in the same case.

Locals in Mutakkipur’s Takwa Colony, where Dr Parvez resides, said his house remained deserted on Wednesday. Residents appeared shocked to learn of his alleged involvement. His friend Farukh said Parvez often prescribed medicines through WhatsApp messages and rarely met people in person.

Neighbours in Khandari Bazaar, where the family once lived, recalled that Parvez used to play cricket in the locality years ago but had become reclusive over time. Many expressed disbelief at his and Dr Shaheen’s alleged connection to terror activities.

A resident of the colony, Ishtiyaq, said Parvez mostly stayed to himself and exchanged only brief greetings with neighbours. Another local recalled that Parvez often read the Quran on his mobile phone inside the mosque, which had once caused a dispute, leading him to stop visiting for a while.

Villagers said the incident has brought unwanted attention to their area. “People come from outside, build houses here, and then get involved in such wrongdoings. It tarnishes the name of the entire village,” a local elder said.