'32 Cars, Multiple Cities On Target': Intelligence Agencies Reveal Chilling Details Of Delhi Blast Bomber's Sinister Plan: Reports

DNA Tests Reveals Dr Umar Muhammad Drove i20 Used In Delhi Car Blast | X

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies on Thursday revealed that terrorists were planning to use 32 cars to carry out coordinated attacks across different cities, reported ANI, citing sources. During an investigation into the Delhi car blast, he security agencies found out that the accused involved in the explosion had already started modifying two cars, the Hyundai i20, used in the blast, and the Ford EcoSport, recovered on Wednesday by agencies.

"After the i20 and EcoSport, it came to light that preparations were underway to ready 32 more old vehicles which could be fitted with explosives,” an intelligence source told ANI.

Earlier reports also surfaced that eight people from the Faridabad terror module were selected to carry out these blasts. Each pair was allegedly assigned to a specific target city.

On Monday, Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi carried out the blast at 6:52 pm outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. He detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car. The blast is linked to the Faridabad terror module.

Meanwhile, a report by NDTV claimed that the perpetrators of the terror module were planning to carry out explosions in different cities on December 6 to avenge the Babri Masjid demolition.

The explosion took place hours after Al-Falah Medical College doctors, Muzammil Shakeel and Adeel Ahmad Rather, were arrested in connection with the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives. Umar was reportedly a close aide of Muzammil. Meanwhile, Dr Shaheen Saeed was also arrested in connection with the blast and the seizure of a large quantity of explosives.

The accused had jointly raised approximately Rs 20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Nabi for operational expenses, reported the news agency, citing the sources. The funds were reportedly used to procure over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser (NPK fertiliser is a blend of three Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K), and could be used to extract explosive material ) worth around Rs three lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and adjoining areas. This raw material would have been used for the preparation of IEDs.

The death toll in the explosion rose to 13 on Thursday, while over people sustained injuries.