Delhi Red Fort Blast: Diaries Of Al-Falah Doctors Reveal 2-Year Conspiracy, Multi-City Plot & 3,000kg Explosive Cache

New Delhi: Security agencies investigating the November 10 Red Fort car blast have recovered diaries belonging to doctors Umar Mohammad and Muzammil Shakeel, both associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

The diaries, seized from their campus rooms and a Dhauj property where 360 kg of explosives had earlier been found, repeatedly mention the word “operation”, according to reports. Investigators believe the entries hold critical details about a coordinated terror plot spanning multiple Indian cities.

Entries suggest multi-city plan between November 8 and 12

According to ANI, the diaries contained entries dated November 8 to 12 and listed around 25 individuals, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad, indicating the conspiracy was timed for that period. The coded notes also referenced different vehicles, suggesting preparations for multiple blasts. Sources told the news agency that after the i20 car explosion near Red Fort, the suspects had planned to modify two additional vehicles to expand the targets.

Investigators revealed that eight suspects were allegedly preparing for coordinated explosions across four cities, working in pairs and carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The accused reportedly raised Rs 20 lakh to fund operations and purchase over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser, which is a compound capable of producing explosive material, from Gurugram, Nuh and nearby regions. Umar allegedly managed a private Signal group to coordinate logistics among members.

Terror module under scanner

As per a report by The Times of India, the recovered notebooks indicate planning over two years, with coded references and lists of names suggesting a structured terror module operating under the guise of academia. Both doctors joined Al-Falah University during the pandemic: Umar in 2021 and Muzammil six months later.

Police said Umar was driving the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort, confirmed through DNA testing matching his sample with his mother’s. Investigations now involve the NIA, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Haryana Police, who are tracking possible cross-border links after nearly 3,000kg of ammonium nitrate and arms were recovered from Muzammil’s rented premises.