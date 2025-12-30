 Delhi: Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Captain Virendra Sejwal Accused Of Hitting Passenger At IGI Airport Arrested
Delhi: Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Captain Virendra Sejwal Accused Of Hitting Passenger At IGI Airport Arrested

Delhi Police arrested off-duty Air India Express pilot Captain Virendra Sejwal for allegedly assaulting a passenger near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 at IGI Airport on December 19. He was booked under sections for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation. The arrest followed investigation, including CCTV review and witness statements.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Captain Virendra Sejwal Accused Of Hitting Passenger At IGI Airport Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested an off-duty Air India Express pilot accused of assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an officer said on Tuesday.

Captain Virendra Sejwal had earlier joined the probe and was questioned by the investigating officer, the officer said.

"In the process of investigation, after the registration of the case, the relevant CCTV footage had been collected and statements recorded. The accused was also called for questioning, and his arrest was effected," the officer said in a statement.

Sejwal has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with violence near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 on December 19.

Delhi: Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Captain Virendra Sejwal Accused Of Hitting Passenger At IGI...

Air India Express Pilot Captain Virender Sejwal Joins Delhi Police Probe In Alleged IGI Assault Case

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone Of Durga Angan At New Town - VIDEO

