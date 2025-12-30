 Air India Pilot Captain Virender Sejwal Joins Delhi Police Probe In Alleged IGI Assault Case
Air India pilot Captain Virender Sejwal is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a passenger, Ankit Dewan, at Delhi’s IGI Airport during security checks. Dewan, traveling with family and an infant, has filed an FIR and demanded CCTV footage. Delhi Police said the pilot is cooperating, and further action will depend on the investigation's findings.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
New Delhi: The Air India pilot, accused of assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, joined the investigation and is being questioned, Delhi Police said in a statement on Monday.

"Captain Virender Sejwal has joined the investigation. If the IO (Investigating Officer) isn't satisfied with his reply, he can be arrested in the assault case. Investigation is being carried out in the matter based on merits and available evidence," Delhi Police said.

Earlier, Ankit Dewan, who alleged that he was assaulted by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, said the incident occurred during security checks while he was travelling with his family.

Ankit Dewan's Statement

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Dewan explained the chronology of the incident, saying, "We were travelling with our four-month-old baby in a stroller, and CISF personnel directed us towards a particular security check area. I later realised this is an old-style machine, and old-style machines have been while other-style machines have been upgraded. So this machine that could handle big luggage like a guitar and strollers, and this has also been used by the staff."

Dewan said the security area already had a long queue, including staff members, and more people continued to join. "I was standing in the passengers' queue. A group of people with guitars were also ahead. I had a lot of luggage, so I asked my wife to take the baby through the ladies' gate while I managed four trays, three bags, and a stroller," he said.

Dewan also raised questions to the airport operator DIAL, the aviation regulator DGCA, and the airlines Air India Express, SpiceJet, and IndiGo, seeking clarity on the incident involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal.

In a post on X, Dewan, who was travelling with his family, including young children and an infant, on December 19, stated that an FIR has already been filed with the Delhi Police; however, he questioned the lack of statements from the concerned authorities and demanded the release of CCTV footage, which he has repeatedly requested.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

