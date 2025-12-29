 West Bengal News: SRO C Murugan’s Car Vandalised In South 24 Parganas Amid Voter Roll Tensions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal News: SRO C Murugan’s Car Vandalised In South 24 Parganas Amid Voter Roll Tensions

West Bengal News: SRO C Murugan’s Car Vandalised In South 24 Parganas Amid Voter Roll Tensions

While Murugan was coming out of a hearing camp near the office of a Block Development Officer (BDO), a section of agitating women started protesting in front of his car and one handle lock of his car’s door got damaged.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
SRO C Murugan’s Car Vandalised In South 24 Parganas Amid Voter Roll Tensions |

Kolkata: Special Roll Officer (SRO) C. Murugan’s car was attacked and vandalized at Sirakhol in south 24 parganas on Monday.

This incident took place within 24 hours after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee instructed BLAs to ensure that names of genuine voters are not deleted in SIR.

While Murugan was coming out of a hearing camp near the office of a Block Development Officer (BDO), a section of agitating women started protesting in front of his car and one handle lock of his car’s door got damaged.

Police had to intervene to stop the agitated women from slapping the car and questioning the reason for withholding MGNREGA money of the state.

FPJ Shorts
PMC Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Mandatory Training For 4,205 Poll Staff To Ensure Free And Fair Voting
PMC Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Mandatory Training For 4,205 Poll Staff To Ensure Free And Fair Voting
BMC Elections 2026: BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena 90 As Mahayuti Alliance Finalises Its Seat-Sharing Formula
BMC Elections 2026: BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena 90 As Mahayuti Alliance Finalises Its Seat-Sharing Formula
Navi Mumbai Crime: Class X Student Kidnapped After Instagram Trap, Rescued Within 24 Hours; 4 Arrested For ₹20 Lakh Ransom Bid
Navi Mumbai Crime: Class X Student Kidnapped After Instagram Trap, Rescued Within 24 Hours; 4 Arrested For ₹20 Lakh Ransom Bid
BJP Backs Old Guards, Introduces Fresh Faces As MLA’s Son Leads Power Show In Bhiwandi Civic Polls
BJP Backs Old Guards, Introduces Fresh Faces As MLA’s Son Leads Power Show In Bhiwandi Civic Polls
Read Also
'Had Faith In Supreme Court': Unnao Rape Survivor's 1st Reaction After SC Stays Kuldeep Sengar's...
article-image

Talking to the media, C. Murugan said, “I will get cowed down by any kind of agitation as an IAS officer. The Election Commission (EC) has assigned me this responsibility, and I will carry out my duty.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) however mentioned that the agitating women are from TMC who tried to distract the SIR process.

Notably, South 24 parganas have recorded the highest number of name deletions. Nearly eight lakh names got deleted after it was found that those voters who were either found to be dead or permanently shifted elsewhere.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone Of Durga Angan At New Town - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone Of Durga Angan At New Town - VIDEO

West Bengal News: SRO C Murugan’s Car Vandalised In South 24 Parganas Amid Voter Roll Tensions

West Bengal News: SRO C Murugan’s Car Vandalised In South 24 Parganas Amid Voter Roll Tensions

Angel Chakma Murder Sparks Political Storm, Opposition Targets Centre Over Silence

Angel Chakma Murder Sparks Political Storm, Opposition Targets Centre Over Silence