West Bengal News: SRO C Murugan’s Car Vandalised In South 24 Parganas Amid Voter Roll Tensions

SRO C Murugan’s Car Vandalised In South 24 Parganas Amid Voter Roll Tensions |

Kolkata: Special Roll Officer (SRO) C. Murugan’s car was attacked and vandalized at Sirakhol in south 24 parganas on Monday.

This incident took place within 24 hours after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee instructed BLAs to ensure that names of genuine voters are not deleted in SIR.

While Murugan was coming out of a hearing camp near the office of a Block Development Officer (BDO), a section of agitating women started protesting in front of his car and one handle lock of his car’s door got damaged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police had to intervene to stop the agitated women from slapping the car and questioning the reason for withholding MGNREGA money of the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking to the media, C. Murugan said, “I will get cowed down by any kind of agitation as an IAS officer. The Election Commission (EC) has assigned me this responsibility, and I will carry out my duty.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) however mentioned that the agitating women are from TMC who tried to distract the SIR process.

Notably, South 24 parganas have recorded the highest number of name deletions. Nearly eight lakh names got deleted after it was found that those voters who were either found to be dead or permanently shifted elsewhere.