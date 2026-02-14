West Bengal: Bomb Threat Note Found On IndiGo Kolkata–Shillong Flight, Aircraft Moved To Isolation Bay | IANS

Kolkata: A bomb scare was reported on an IndiGo flight bound for Shillong at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Saturday morning, the Kolkata Airport Director said.

IndiGo flight 6E3074, scheduled to depart at 9:15 AM from Kolkata for Shillong, was moved to the isolation bay after a threat note was detected.

During boarding, crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment stating that there was a bomb inside the aircraft. Immediately after the note was discovered, passengers were removed from the aircraft.

The security checks are currently underway. Further information on the incident is awaited.

Last month, on January 23, IndiGo Flight 6E 2608, operating from Delhi to Pune, received a bomb threat upon arrival at Pune Airport. The threat was in the form of a handwritten note found in the aircraft's lavatory.

The flight landed safely at Pune airport, and all passengers were deboarded safely, as per sources.

The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm, landed at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control.

The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened. Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

No suspicious or adverse findings were detected during the security checks. Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations. The situation was handled in a coordinated and timely manner, and no further incident was reported.

