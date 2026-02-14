 Video: PM Modi Lands At Emergency Landing Facility On Moran Bypass In Assam's Dibrugarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam and inaugurated the Northeast’s first emergency landing facility (ELF) at Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh district, a ₹100-crore project. During his day-long visit, he also launched development projects worth over ₹5,500 crore and witnessed a 40-minute Indian Air Force aerial display before departing for Guwahati.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Chabua: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on a day-long visit to Assam to inaugurate an emergency landing facility (ELF) and launch projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore on Saturday.

The PM was received at the Chabua airfield by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials of the state government.

Modi is also scheduled to witness a 40-minute aerial display by the Indian Air Force (IAF), featuring fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters.

He will later take-off for Guwahati from the ELF aboard the C-130 aircraft.

