Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Poses With Fiancée Aviva Baig In Unseen Romantic Pictures: 'Best Start To The Year'

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig | Instagram

Love is clearly in the air for Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig. Just weeks after announcing their engagement, the couple is giving everyone another glimpse into their romance, and the internet can't get enough. Aviva recently shared a new set of intimate pictures with Raihan, calling it the "Best start to the year 🤍," and the visuals are nothing short of heartwarming.

Swipe to see:

Raihan and Avira's romantic unseen photos

In one dreamy frame with a candlelit setting by the pool, the couple poses closely in coordinated black-and-white outfits. Aviva looks ethereal in a flowing off-shoulder white dress, while Raihan keeps it sharp and classic in a monochrome suit.

The Instagram carousel didn't stop at glam portraits. It also included candid moments from a safari outing, where Aviva was seen enjoying wildlife sightings and capturing videos of bears and tigers.

Their engagement news

Raihan, who is the son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, got engaged to long-time partner Aviva on December 29, 2025. The engagement was first made public in January through a sweet Instagram post.

The announcement featured two meaningful images, one of the newly engaged couple smiling together and another nostalgic childhood throwback, subtly highlighting how far their journey has come.

Check out their engagement photos below:

Who is Raihan Vadra?

For the unversed, Raihan Vadra is also a visual artist and photographer. As per media reports, he completed his schooling at The Doon School in Dehradun, the same prestigious institution once attended by his grandfather Rajiv Gandhi and uncle Rahul Gandhi. He later went on to study politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Raihan's connection with the camera began early. He picked it up as a child, reportedly around the age of 10, and gradually developed an eye for wildlife, street life and commercial projects, which you can clearly see on his Instagram feed. As highlighted in his profile on Mumbai's APRE Art House, his body of work reflects curiosity, observation and an evolving artistic perspective.

Meet his fiancée Aviva Baig

As per information shared on her official website, Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer known for capturing subtle, everyday moments with depth and emotion. Her work explores the balance between simplicity and complexity, often presenting life through the lens of a quiet observer.

She completed her schooling at Modern School in Delhi before graduating with a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University.

Over the past few years, she has showcased her photographs at several prestigious platforms, including ‘You Cannot Miss This’ with Method Gallery (2023), the India Art Fair Young Collector Programme (2023), The Quorum Club – The Illusory World (2019) and India Design ID (2018).

Beyond her personal projects, Aviva co-founded Atelier 11, a studio and production house that collaborates with brands and creative agencies across India.