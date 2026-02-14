 Who Is Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri? Spanish Singer Reignites Dating Rumours With Ex-Partner After Super Bowl 2026
Singer-rapper Bad Bunny has sparked reunion rumours with ex-girlfriend and model Gabriela Berlingeri after they were spotted at an early Valentine’s dinner in Buenos Aires following his Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. The pair dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. While neither has confirmed rekindling their romance, Berlingeri’s appearance at the Super Bowl has intensified speculation among fans.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
Bad Bunny with ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri | Image Courtesy: X (@AccessBadBunny)

It seems like Bad Bunny is back with his ex-girlfriend or at least that's what fans are speculating after the Latin superstar was spotted enjoying a cosy dinner with Gabriela Berlingeri following his iconic Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance. While neither has confirmed anything, their latest public appearance has reignited long-standing dating rumours.

Are Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri back?

Shortly after his high-energy Super Bowl show, Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was photographed in Buenos Aires stepping out for what appeared to be an early Valentine's Day dinner with Berlingeri, as reported by Page Six. According to photos going viral on social media, the two were seen leaving a restaurant separately but within moments of each other.

The Grammy winner, who had scheduled performances in Argentina over the weekend, kept things low-key in a blue hoodie, dark glasses, and a face mask. Berlingeri followed discreetly behind, dressed in a brown leather jacket with coordinated trousers and open-toed heels. She later waited in the car while he greeted fans outside.

Interestingly, Berlingeri was also spotted attending the Super Bowl, further fuelling speculation. As of now, there’s no official confirmation of a reunion.

The pair were in an on-and-off relationship from 2017 until 2022. Though their split was never formally announced, People magazine reported in early 2023 that Bad Bunny was "spending time together" and "having fun" with supermodel Kendall Jenner, signalling a new chapter at the time.

Who is Gabriela Berlingeri?

Gabriela Berlingeri is a Puerto Rican jewellery designer, model and entrepreneur. She launched her own brand, Diciembre Veintinueve, in 2020 and has also explored music, lending vocals to “En Casita” from Bad Bunny’s surprise album Las Que No Iban a Salir.

Despite her connection to global fame, Berlingeri has described herself as someone who prefers privacy, once telling Refinery29 that she tends to avoid the spotlight. Still, she commands a strong digital presence with over two million Instagram followers.

