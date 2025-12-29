 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, December 29, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Super Gold Weekly Lottery December 29, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
PMC Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Mandatory Training For 4,205 Poll Staff To Ensure Free And Fair Voting
PMC Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Mandatory Training For 4,205 Poll Staff To Ensure Free And Fair Voting
BMC Elections 2026: BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena 90 As Mahayuti Alliance Finalises Its Seat-Sharing Formula
BMC Elections 2026: BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena 90 As Mahayuti Alliance Finalises Its Seat-Sharing Formula
Navi Mumbai Crime: Class X Student Kidnapped After Instagram Trap, Rescued Within 24 Hours; 4 Arrested For ₹20 Lakh Ransom Bid
Navi Mumbai Crime: Class X Student Kidnapped After Instagram Trap, Rescued Within 24 Hours; 4 Arrested For ₹20 Lakh Ransom Bid
BJP Backs Old Guards, Introduces Fresh Faces As MLA’s Son Leads Power Show In Bhiwandi Civic Polls
BJP Backs Old Guards, Introduces Fresh Faces As MLA’s Son Leads Power Show In Bhiwandi Civic Polls

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone Of Durga Angan At New Town - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone Of Durga Angan At New Town - VIDEO

West Bengal News: SRO C Murugan’s Car Vandalised In South 24 Parganas Amid Voter Roll Tensions

West Bengal News: SRO C Murugan’s Car Vandalised In South 24 Parganas Amid Voter Roll Tensions

Angel Chakma Murder Sparks Political Storm, Opposition Targets Centre Over Silence

Angel Chakma Murder Sparks Political Storm, Opposition Targets Centre Over Silence