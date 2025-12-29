West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone Of Durga Angan At New Town - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone Of Durga Angan At New Town | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had laid the foundation stone of Durga Angan at New Town near Kolkata.

Speaking at the gathering, Mamata said that she had thought of building of Durga Angan after Durga Puja of Bengal got intangible heritage tag from UNESCO.

“The land that was earlier decided for building the Durga Angan was spread in 12 acres. Then I decided to make it better. To ensure there is ample space for car parking, shops, and areas for cultural performances and rituals, more space was required. This new piece of land is spread over more than 17 acres. It is to preserve the recognition that UNESCO has given to Durga Puja for future generations. Thousands of people will come here every day,” said Mamata.

Without naming anyone, Mamata mentions that often it is alleged that she plays ‘appeasement politics’.

“You do not say anything when I visit a gurdwara, but start criticising me when I attend an Eid programme. I am truly secular and attend programmes of all religions. In January second week I will also lay the foundation stone of Mahakal temple at Siliguri. In Durga Angan, the height of the sanctum sanctorum will be 54 metres. There will be 108 idols of various deities and 64 statues of lions. Along with the main temple, a singha dwar, a pradakshin path, and a pavitra kund will be built. Temples dedicated to Shiva, Ganesha, Kartik, Saraswati, and Lakshmi will also be constructed. A kitchen for preparing prasad will be built, along with a cultural museum,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Expressing concerns of SIR exercise, Mamata stated, “We are being patient. But there is a limit. The land of Bengal doesn’t bow down. Everyone’s voting rights must be preserved.”