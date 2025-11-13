On Camera: Angered By Honking, Man Deliberately Rams His Car Into Scooter Injuring 3 In Bengaluru; Arrested

Bengaluru Police have arrested a 23-year-old software engineer for allegedly ramming his car into a two-wheeler, injuring a couple and their minor son. The hit-and-run incident, captured on CCTV camera, reportedly took place near the Ramaiah Hospital bus stand on BEL Road on October 26. The footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the driver deliberately ramming his car into the scooter before fleeing the scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to news agency PTI, the accused, Sukruth Gowda, resides in Kodigehalli and works with a private firm in Whitefield.

Ankita Patel (31) was travelling with her husband Vineth A (33) and their son towards the Sadashivanagar Police Station junction when a red Tata Curve vehicle, allegedly being driven recklessly at high speed, struck their two-wheeler from behind. The collision threw all three off the motorcycle, injuring Ankita and Vineth. Bystanders rushed them to M S Ramaiah Hospital, where they received treatment and were later discharged. Vineth was subsequently readmitted to St John’s Hospital after complaining of persistent pain, a senior police official said. The child suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation, police added.

Following a complaint, authorities initially registered a case on October 28 against an unknown driver for causing the collision and absconding from the spot. After reviewing CCTV footage, police on November 6 added an attempt to murder charge under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and transferred the case to Sadashivanagar Police Station, the officer said.

The following day, Gowda was apprehended near Balaji Layout. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, and police seized the vehicle used in the incident. He has been remanded to judicial custody, officials confirmed.

Sukruth allegedly rammed the scooter in a fit of rage after the two-wheeler’s rider had honked at him at an earlier traffic signal.