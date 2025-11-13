On Camera: Radiologist Molests Woman During Scan At Anekal Centre In Karnataka; Accused Booked

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a radiologist at a scanning centre in Anekal, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, allegedly sexually assaulting a woman patient during a scan.

According to reports, the woman had visited a government hospital in Anekal with her husband last week due to illness, where a doctor advised her to undergo a scan. On November 10, she and her husband went to Plasma Medinostics for the procedure. During the scan, the radiologist allegedly began touching her inappropriately. When she questioned his actions, he reportedly shouted at her and asked her to leave.

After stepping out of the scan room, the woman informed her husband about the incident. He advised her to record the act if it happened again. When she went for a second scan, she secretly captured a video showing the man touching her private parts once more.

In her police complaint, the woman alleged that the accused threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault. Armed with the video evidence, she went straight to the police station and lodged a complaint against the radiologist.

There were claims that the accused, identified as Jayakumar, had been brought to the police station by the complainant’s family but was released without action, allowing him to flee in his SUV. However, a senior officer from Anekal Police Station dismissed these allegations as baseless, saying no such protest took place.

“The radiologist is still absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest him. If the accused had actually been brought to the station, how could he have been allowed to leave in such a serious case?” the officer said.

Police have registered a case against the radiologist under sections of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.