RSS Wins Legal Battle To Hold Flag March In Kalaburagi On November 16 |

Bengaluru: It took a month of legal battle for the RSS, which locked horns with minister Priyank Kharge to hold a flag march at Chitthapur in Kalburgi district, the home constituency of AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge.

During the hearing at Kalburgi High Court bench before Justice MGS Kamal, Karnataka Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty said that the district administration was ready to permit RSS flag march on Nov 16, between 3.30 pm and 5.45 pm.

In his submission, the Advocate General said that it would be one time permission and the district administration would be allowing 300 people to participate in RSS uniform, while another 25 persons would be allowed as part of a band set. Justice Kamal intervened and asked the Advocate General to increase the number of participants in the band set to 50, for which the government readily agreed.

At the end, the court said that the RSS could conduct a flag march with 350 people between 3.30 pm and 5.45 pm.

The issue of RSS flag march at Chitthapur became a bone of contention between Kharge Jr and RSS, after Priyank Kharge started lashing at flag marches in various parts of the country to commemorate centenary foundation day of the organisation.The RSS decided to hold a flag march in Priyank Kharge's home constituency Chitthapur itself.

Taking it personally, Priyank Kharge and district administration refused permission for RSS flag march at the last moment, citing the security reason. Another organisation called Bhim Army applied to hold a rally on the same day at the same time in Chitthapur.

When the issue went to the court, the district administration cited the security reason and the court had asked the RSS to make a fresh application to hold a rally on Nov 2. However, on that day, another six applications from different organisations also were filed and the case could not be concluded as the peace meeting of the district administration was inconclusive. After the court's warning to both the factions, the matter was settled on Thursday.