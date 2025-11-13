 RSS Wins Legal Battle To Hold Flag March In Kalaburagi On November 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRSS Wins Legal Battle To Hold Flag March In Kalaburagi On November 16

RSS Wins Legal Battle To Hold Flag March In Kalaburagi On November 16

During the hearing at Kalburgi High Court bench before Justice MGS Kamal, Karnataka Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty said that the district administration was ready to permit RSS flag march on Nov 16, between 3.30 pm and 5.45 pm.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
RSS Wins Legal Battle To Hold Flag March In Kalaburagi On November 16 |

Bengaluru: It took a month of legal battle for the RSS, which locked horns with minister Priyank Kharge to hold a flag march at Chitthapur in Kalburgi district, the home constituency of AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge.

During the hearing at Kalburgi High Court bench before Justice MGS Kamal, Karnataka Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty said that the district administration was ready to permit RSS flag march on Nov 16, between 3.30 pm and 5.45 pm.

In his submission, the Advocate General said that it would be one time permission and the district administration would be allowing 300 people to participate in RSS uniform, while another 25 persons would be allowed as part of a band set. Justice Kamal intervened and asked the Advocate General to increase the number of participants in the band set to 50, for which the government readily agreed.

At the end, the court said that the RSS could conduct a flag march with 350 people between 3.30 pm and 5.45 pm.

FPJ Shorts
Aasha Kiran Bal Gurukul: Nerul’s Street School Turning Dreams Into Reality
Aasha Kiran Bal Gurukul: Nerul’s Street School Turning Dreams Into Reality
Flight Delays Ahead? NOTAM Issued For Mumbai After India Warns Of Possible GPS Signal Interference, Signal Loss
Flight Delays Ahead? NOTAM Issued For Mumbai After India Warns Of Possible GPS Signal Interference, Signal Loss
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?
Read Also
Karnataka: NIA Probes Mobile Phone Access Of ISIS Suspect In Parappana Agrahara Prison Amid...
article-image

The issue of RSS flag march at Chitthapur became a bone of contention between Kharge Jr and RSS, after Priyank Kharge started lashing at flag marches in various parts of the country to commemorate centenary foundation day of the organisation.The RSS decided to hold a flag march in Priyank Kharge's home constituency Chitthapur itself.

Taking it personally, Priyank Kharge and district administration refused permission for RSS flag march at the last moment, citing the security reason. Another organisation called Bhim Army applied to hold a rally on the same day at the same time in Chitthapur.

When the issue went to the court, the district administration cited the security reason and the court had asked the RSS to make a fresh application to hold a rally on Nov 2. However, on that day, another six applications from different organisations also were filed and the case could not be concluded as the peace meeting of the district administration was inconclusive. After the court's warning to both the factions, the matter was settled on Thursday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Vote Counting

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Vote Counting

UP: BJP MLA Demands ₹4,000 From E-Rickshaw Driver After His Vehicle Collides With SUV In...

UP: BJP MLA Demands ₹4,000 From E-Rickshaw Driver After His Vehicle Collides With SUV In...

Bhagwan Birsa Munda Championed India’s Independence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Bhagwan Birsa Munda Championed India’s Independence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Karnataka News: SC Decision On Mekedatu Project Reaffirms Justice For State, Says Deputy CM DK...

Karnataka News: SC Decision On Mekedatu Project Reaffirms Justice For State, Says Deputy CM DK...

Delhi Police Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heightened Security After Red Fort Car Blast, Urges Early...

Delhi Police Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heightened Security After Red Fort Car Blast, Urges Early...