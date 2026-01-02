Assam News: Zubeen Garg Foundation Launched To Preserve Iconic Singer’s Artistic Legacy

Zubeen Garg |

Guwahati: Ahead of the scheduled court proceedings related to legendary Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg on January 12, his wife Garima Saikia Garg and sister Palmee Borthakur on Friday announced the formation of the Zubeen Garg Foundation, a dedicated trust aimed at preserving, documenting and celebrating his vast artistic legacy.

Addressing a press conference at their residence in Kahilipara, the family said the foundation would work to ensure that Zubeen Garg’s life, music, creative philosophy and cultural contributions continue to inspire generations to come.

“Zubeen Garg has carried out all his creative work almost single-handedly. It is astonishing how one individual could create such a vast body of work,” Garima Saikia Garg said. “We continue to study his life and work because, for us, he is very much alive through his creations. We never feel that he is no more,” Garg said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She added that the family plans to publish a comprehensive biography of the singer, though the process will take time due to the depth and scale of his work. “There is so much to document. We are researching his relationships with people from different walks of life, and that requires meeting them and understanding their experiences with him,” she said.

Palmee Borthakur said the family remains hopeful that justice will prevail in the ongoing legal process. “We believe justice will be done. At the same time, our focus is on preserving his legacy and ensuring his work continues to inspire,” she said.

They announced that the family would dedicate their Kharghuli property for the functioning of the Zubeen Garg Foundation and confirmed that the trust would include members from his family, close friends, and representatives from the Zubeen Fan Club.

Welcoming the Assam government’s decision to return ₹2.90 crore to the Kalaguru Foundation from Zubeen Garg’s final film “Roi Roi Binale”, Borthakur said the gesture would support long-term cultural initiatives linked to his work.

Outlining the structure of the foundation, she said it would function through three main wings — Abhinaya Performing Arts, Kalaguru Artist Foundation, and a Research Wing dedicated to academic and archival work on Zubeen Garg’s life and contributions. Plans are also underway to create a digital library and to produce films based on stories and concepts conceived by the late artist.

“We aim to donate more than 85 per cent of the trust’s income towards social causes,” she added.

Appealing to the media and researchers, Borthakur urged journalists to verify facts before publication. “Please share drafts with us so that there is no incorrect documentation. Many scholars are researching Zubeen Garg, and inaccuracies can create confusion,” she said.

The announcement marks a significant step toward institutionalising the legacy of one of Assam’s most influential cultural figures, ensuring that his artistic vision continues to resonate across generations.