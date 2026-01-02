 Assam News: Zubeen Garg Foundation Launched To Preserve Iconic Singer’s Artistic Legacy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam News: Zubeen Garg Foundation Launched To Preserve Iconic Singer’s Artistic Legacy

Assam News: Zubeen Garg Foundation Launched To Preserve Iconic Singer’s Artistic Legacy

Addressing a press conference at their residence in Kahilipara, the family said the foundation would work to ensure that Zubeen Garg’s life, music, creative philosophy and cultural contributions continue to inspire generations to come.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Zubeen Garg |

Guwahati: Ahead of the scheduled court proceedings related to legendary Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg on January 12, his wife Garima Saikia Garg and sister Palmee Borthakur on Friday announced the formation of the Zubeen Garg Foundation, a dedicated trust aimed at preserving, documenting and celebrating his vast artistic legacy.

Addressing a press conference at their residence in Kahilipara, the family said the foundation would work to ensure that Zubeen Garg’s life, music, creative philosophy and cultural contributions continue to inspire generations to come.

“Zubeen Garg has carried out all his creative work almost single-handedly. It is astonishing how one individual could create such a vast body of work,” Garima Saikia Garg said. “We continue to study his life and work because, for us, he is very much alive through his creations. We never feel that he is no more,” Garg said.

She added that the family plans to publish a comprehensive biography of the singer, though the process will take time due to the depth and scale of his work. “There is so much to document. We are researching his relationships with people from different walks of life, and that requires meeting them and understanding their experiences with him,” she said.

FPJ Shorts
Assam News: Zubeen Garg Foundation Launched To Preserve Iconic Singer’s Artistic Legacy
Assam News: Zubeen Garg Foundation Launched To Preserve Iconic Singer’s Artistic Legacy
Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details
Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details
Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
Read Also
Assam News: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Special Prosecutor, Fast-Track Court To Expedite Zubeen...
article-image

Palmee Borthakur said the family remains hopeful that justice will prevail in the ongoing legal process. “We believe justice will be done. At the same time, our focus is on preserving his legacy and ensuring his work continues to inspire,” she said.

They announced that the family would dedicate their Kharghuli property for the functioning of the Zubeen Garg Foundation and confirmed that the trust would include members from his family, close friends, and representatives from the Zubeen Fan Club.

Welcoming the Assam government’s decision to return ₹2.90 crore to the Kalaguru Foundation from Zubeen Garg’s final film “Roi Roi Binale”, Borthakur said the gesture would support long-term cultural initiatives linked to his work.

Outlining the structure of the foundation, she said it would function through three main wings — Abhinaya Performing Arts, Kalaguru Artist Foundation, and a Research Wing dedicated to academic and archival work on Zubeen Garg’s life and contributions. Plans are also underway to create a digital library and to produce films based on stories and concepts conceived by the late artist.

“We aim to donate more than 85 per cent of the trust’s income towards social causes,” she added.

Read Also
Assam Leads Nation In New Criminal Laws Implementation While Accelerating Jobs, Welfare And...
article-image

Appealing to the media and researchers, Borthakur urged journalists to verify facts before publication. “Please share drafts with us so that there is no incorrect documentation. Many scholars are researching Zubeen Garg, and inaccuracies can create confusion,” she said.

The announcement marks a significant step toward institutionalising the legacy of one of Assam’s most influential cultural figures, ensuring that his artistic vision continues to resonate across generations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details

Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Chopper Row: Media To Protest On January 4

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Chopper Row: Media To Protest On January 4

VIDEO: JJP Chief Ajay Chautala Calls For Nepal, Bangladesh-Like Protest To Change Govt

VIDEO: JJP Chief Ajay Chautala Calls For Nepal, Bangladesh-Like Protest To Change Govt

Himachal Student Death: 3 Students, Professor Booked For Ragging & Sexual Assault

Himachal Student Death: 3 Students, Professor Booked For Ragging & Sexual Assault

Centre Moves To Make Cough Syrups Prescription-Only, Proposes Removal From Schedule K

Centre Moves To Make Cough Syrups Prescription-Only, Proposes Removal From Schedule K