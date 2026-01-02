Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details

Western Railway extends the Valsad–Hisar weekly special train services to meet increased passenger travel demand | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 02: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meeting travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of the Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train on special fare.

Extension dates announced

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Train No 04728 Valsad–Hisar Special has been extended up to January 29, 2026. Similarly, Train No 04727 Hisar–Valsad Special has been extended up to January 28, 2026.

Booking details

The booking for the extended trips of Train No 04728 will open from January 4, 2026, at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

Further information

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers are advised to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

