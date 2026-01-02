 Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWestern Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details

Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details

Western Railway has extended the Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train on special fare till January 28–29, 2026, to meet passenger demand. Bookings for the extended trips open from January 4 via PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway extends the Valsad–Hisar weekly special train services to meet increased passenger travel demand | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 02: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meeting travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of the Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train on special fare.

Extension dates announced

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Train No 04728 Valsad–Hisar Special has been extended up to January 29, 2026. Similarly, Train No 04727 Hisar–Valsad Special has been extended up to January 28, 2026.

Booking details

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details
Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details
Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station
Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station

The booking for the extended trips of Train No 04728 will open from January 4, 2026, at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Western Railway To Regulate Mail And Express Trains For Non-Interlocking Work On...
article-image

Further information

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers are advised to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details

Western Railway Extends Valsad–Hisar Weekly Special Train Until Late January 2026; Check Details

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Chopper Row: Media To Protest On January 4

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Chopper Row: Media To Protest On January 4

VIDEO: JJP Chief Ajay Chautala Calls For Nepal, Bangladesh-Like Protest To Change Govt

VIDEO: JJP Chief Ajay Chautala Calls For Nepal, Bangladesh-Like Protest To Change Govt

Himachal Student Death: 3 Students, Professor Booked For Ragging & Sexual Assault

Himachal Student Death: 3 Students, Professor Booked For Ragging & Sexual Assault

Centre Moves To Make Cough Syrups Prescription-Only, Proposes Removal From Schedule K

Centre Moves To Make Cough Syrups Prescription-Only, Proposes Removal From Schedule K