 Western Railway To Regulate Mail And Express Trains For Non-Interlocking Work On Borivali–Kandivali Section Till Mid-January
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
To facilitate essential Non-Interlocking (NI) work in connection with the construction of the 5th and 6th railway lines between Borivali and Kandivali, Western Railway has planned temporary regulation of certain Mail/Express train services. | File Photo

Mumbai: To facilitate essential Non-Interlocking (NI) work in connection with the construction of the 5th and 6th railway lines between Borivali and Kandivali, Western Railway has planned temporary regulation of certain Mail/Express train services.

Two Mail and Express Trains to Short-Terminate at Vasai Road Till January 17

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, two Mail/Express train services, namely, Train No. 19426 Nandurbar–Borivali Express and Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad–Borivali Express, will short terminate at Vasai Road station upto 17th January, 2026.

Return Services to Originate from Vasai Road Till January 18

Similarly, in return direction both Mail/Express train services, namely Train No. 19425 Borivali–Nandurbar Express and Train No. 19417 Borivali–Ahmedabad Express, will short originate from Vasai Road station upto 18th January, 2026.

Detailed information to this effect is available with the concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above changes and plan their journey accordingly.

