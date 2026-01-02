Ahead Of BMC Polls, Citizens’ Forum Issues 30-Point Charter Calling For Transparent, Tech-Driven And Accountable Civic Governance In Mumbai

Mumbai North Central District Forum | X @MNCDFbombay

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections nearing, the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF) released a citizen charter for the contesting candidates. The charter listed a 30-point roadmap for candidates, demanding a shift from "PR gimmicks" to a transparent, tech-driven, and accountable civic administration.

Demand for Overhaul of BMC’s Social Media Grievance Redressal System

The forum demanded a complete overhaul of the BMC’s social media grievance mechanism. The charter insisted that current PR agency agreements be reworked to include time-bound resolutions and independent citizen oversight, moving away from what they described as a "dilution" of accountability in previous contracts.

📢 After 8 long years, Mumbai finally has the chance to elect Municipal Corporators who shall hopefully work towards the overall civic welfare and upliftment of Mumbai city.



MNCDF Citizen Welfare Forum presents a 30-point Citizen Charter for all candidates & the upcoming… pic.twitter.com/N5PjKWa72d — M.N.C.D.F (@MNCDFbombay) January 1, 2026

The forum proposed the creation of a secure, multilingual portal for anonymous whistleblower complaints and mandatory monthly meetings at the BMC headquarters. To ensure these systems actually work, the charter called for annual independent audits of how each department handles citizen grievances.

A significant portion of the charter focused on ‘pedestrian first’ urban planning. Demands included the creation of dedicated pedestrian zones, universal accessibility standards, and the implementation of high-visibility road markings. The forum took a hard line on encroachments, calling for criminal action against illegal hawkers and the relocation of "Aarey milk centers," alleging that they have been morphed into illegal food stalls.

Joint Planning Before Road Concretisation to End Civic Chaos

The charter suggested mandating joint meetings between resident welfare associations and various utility departments before any road is concretised to tackle the city's notorious road issues.

In the healthcare sector, the MNCDF pushed for mandatory annual hygiene and staffing audits in civic hospitals, alongside the establishment of mental health counseling centers. Environmental demands included real-time, ward-wise monitoring of the air quality index (AQI) and strict enforcement of noise mitigation guidelines at construction sites.

Addressing Niche Urban Issues and Future-Ready Education

The charter also embraced modern technology, advocating for AI-enabled traffic signals to reduce jams and accidents caused by malfunctions and a zero-pothole policy to utilise real-time reporting apps linked directly to contractor accountability.

The forum has also addressed social and niche urban issues, such as the relocation of kabutar khanas to non-residential areas and the strict implementation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules for stray dogs and cats. For the younger generation, the charter demanded digital classrooms and AI skill development training in all BMC schools.

Adv. Trivankumar Karnani, founder of MNCDF Citizen Welfare Forum, said, "This Citizen Charter is not just a list of demands, it is the collective voice of Mumbai’s citizens insisting on dignity, safety, and accountability in civic governance. As advocates of transparency and people-centric administration, we call upon every candidate in the upcoming BMC elections to endorse these commitments and prove that public service is about responsibility, not rhetoric."

