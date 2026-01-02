Mumbai Crime: Newborn Infant Found Abandoned Dead In Chembur’s Mysore Colony, RCF Police Register Case

Newborn Infant Found Abandoned Dead In Chembur’s Mysore Colony, RCF Police Register Case | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Mumbai, Jan 01: The RCF police have registered a case against an unidentified person after the body of a newborn male infant was found abandoned in the Mysore Colony area of Chembur on December 29.

Infant spotted during police patrol

According to the FIR, Police Constable Vijay Dinkar Karde was on patrol duty when the main control room received a message at around 2.43 pm about an unconscious infant lying near a garden along the internal road of Sai Arpan Society in Mysore Colony. Police immediately rushed to the spot.

Wrapped in cloth, infant declared dead

During the on-site inquiry, Umesh Maruti Ghorpade, 28, informed police that he had noticed the infant wrapped in a red cloth near bushes in the area. A preliminary examination revealed that the infant was male and approximately seven months old.

The infant was taken to Rajawadi Hospital for medical examination, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Case registered under BNS Act

An inquest panchnama was conducted in the presence of two witnesses under Section 194 of the BNSS, and an accidental death was initially recorded. The body was later sent to Rajawadi Hospital’s post-mortem centre in Ghatkopar for further examination.

Based on subsequent findings, the RCF police registered a case under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act against an unknown person for concealing the birth of a child and secretly disposing of the body. Further investigation is underway.

