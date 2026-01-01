Mumbai Crime: Nagpada Police Bust Illegal Gold Processing Racket In Kamathipura, Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.77 Crore Seized

Nagpada Police seize smuggled and stolen gold worth Rs 1.77 crore after busting an illegal gold processing unit operating from a Kamathipura flat | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, Jan 01: The Nagpada police have busted an illegal gold processing and trading racket operating out of a rented flat in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building at Kamathipura and seized smuggled and stolen gold worth Rs 1.77 crore. Four persons have been booked in connection with the case.

Case registered under BNS Act

Based on a complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Ashok Shendge, 37, of the Nagpada police station, a case has been registered against Aslam Nurmohammad Mansuri, 26, Sureshkumar Dolaram Mali, 25, Jitu Bhagtaram Purohit, 26, and another accused identified as Abdul, under Sections 317(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Smoke from flat leads police to illegal operation

According to the FIR, on December 28, Nagpada police received information about smoke emanating from Room No. 16 on the first floor of a BMC building located on Sukhlaji Street, Nagpada.

On reaching the spot, police found three men melting gold using two machines inside the flat. The suspects were detained and brought to the police station for questioning.

Accused failed to produce documents for gold

Investigations revealed that Aslam Mansuri, a resident of Bora Street, Mandvi, is involved in refining gold and silver ornaments. Jitu Purohit, a resident of Kamathipura First Lane, works at a jewellery shop, while Sureshkumar Mali was assisting them. When questioned, the accused failed to produce any valid bills or documents for the gold being processed.

Gold worth Rs 1.77 crore seized

During a search, police recovered gold granules weighing 1,297.6 grams, valued at approximately Rs 1.75 crore, from a cloth pouch in Mansuri’s possession. Additionally, gold pieces weighing 17.6 grams and worth about Rs 2 lakh were found in a small plastic container carried by Mali. The entire consignment was seized.

Magistrate’s orders sought for further probe

Police initially registered a non-cognisable offence in the matter and commenced further investigation following orders from the First Class Judicial Magistrate of the 69th Court at Mazgaon, Mumbai.

Smuggling modus operandi revealed

In his statement, Mansuri disclosed that the room had been rented in Mali’s name and was being used to process gold. He revealed that Mali would procure smuggled gold in a moist, powder-like form through contacts in different countries.

To evade detection at airports by customs and police, the gold was concealed inside clothing after being mixed into a paste-like substance. The gold was then converted into solid metal using machines at the rented premises.

Accused admit to handling smuggled and stolen gold

Mali, in his statement, admitted to receiving smuggled as well as stolen gold from a person named Abdul on four to five occasions and processing it. Police also established that Purohit was aware that the gold being melted was smuggled and stolen.

Machinery seized, probe continues

Police have seized the machinery and equipment used in the crime. Further investigation in the case is currently underway, officials said.

