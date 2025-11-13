Karnataka: NIA Probes Mobile Phone Access Of ISIS Suspect In Parappana Agrahara Prison Amid Allegations Of Irregularities |

Bengaluru: Even as both police and prison officials are trying to hush up the irregularities in the prisons, where the prisoners are getting all the facilities including mobile phones, televisions and liquor for a cost, the NIA officials, in the backdrop of Delhi blast visited the Parappana Agrahara prisons on Thursday morning.

The main concern of the NIA is to find out how the suspected ISIS operative Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna got a mobile phone and the people he contacted through that mobile phone and his other activities.

Without interfering in any other affairs, the NIA visited a separate block where most of the people held under NSA have been lodged and questioned Manna.

Meanwhile, the prisons and police officials are on the course of brushing the entire episode under carpet by floating a conspiracy theory behind leakage of six videos, where prisoners have access to mobile phones, separate television to their barracks or cells as well as liquor supply. While the prisons officials have prepared a video based report to prove that the videos were part of the conspiracy to defame them.

They have also got the statements of Manna, psychopath killer Umesh Reddy and Tarun Raj, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case along with film actress Ranya Rao, who pleaded innocent. Moreover, Manna is now a clean shaven person with a haircut, where he says that the video was an old one and the mobile phone was given to his hand to have a look at it.

Meanwhile, the city police have continued to go after the whistleblowers and the number of people questioned in this regard has gone up to 10, including Shajil Khan, a petty thief and a drug peddler, who was released from the prisons a fortnight ago. Another prime suspect of the prison's officials is a rowdy sheeter called Vadda Naga and the people in the video using mobile phones have blamed that the mobile phones were forced into their hand before videographing it.

Tumkur Man Questioned:

Meanwhile, Tumkur police have questioned one person with respect to Delhi blasts. The person is identified as Hussain Mujauddin, living in Tilak Park area of Tumkur.

Hussain was arrested in 2016 for his alleged links with terror organisations and trying to recruit youths for joining such organisations. After serving six years in Tihar jail, Hussain had returned to Tumkur and started a quiet life again.