 Dr Shaheen Saeed, Delhi Blast Suspect, Served As Kanpur Medical College Pharmacology Head Till 2013
Dr Shaheen Saeed, former Head of Pharmacology at Kanpur Medical College, is among doctors arrested for the deadly Red Fort blast that killed 12. Linked to a transnational terror module, she and others allegedly planned multiple attacks. Police seized arms, explosives, and vehicles connected to the conspiracy, with at least eight suspects, including doctors, detained by UP ATS.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Dr. Shaheen Shahid |

Kanpur: Dr Shaheen Saeed, one of the accused in the Delhi blast case, served as the Head of the Department of Pharmacology from September 1, 2012, to December 31, 2013, at Kanpur Medical College.

In 2012, Dr Shaheen Saeed submitted her medical form upon joining Kanpur Medical College. After that, she remained at Kanpur Medical College until 2013, working as a lecturer. She was later transferred to Kannauj Medical College.

Dr Shaheen Shahid was arrested earlier in connection with the alleged terror module, suspected to be responsible for the blast near the Red Fort, which killed 12 people and left several injured.

Multiple arms and explosives were also found to be connected to her. Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also detained another Doctor-Arif from Kanpur, over an alleged connection to suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed, officials said.

Amid the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast, police and security agencies have zeroed in on atleast four doctors till now who were allegedly planning to carry out multiple blasts across the country as part of a terror module.

Till now, atleast three doctors, including one woman, are among the total of eight people who are allegedly responsible for the blast near Red Fort. Dr Umar Nabi, an accused, was also identified as the man behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car from which the explosion happened.

All three doctors are currently arrested, while Dr Umar died in the car blast. Officials have said that all the arrested are part of a recently busted up "transnational terror module," comprising various professionals, including doctors, clerics, and businessmen.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials have said that the blast was likely part of a well-planned conspiracy to carry out attacks on multiple locations. Officials have seized multiple vehicles after the explosion of the i20 at Red Fort, including an Ecosport and a Brezza, while looking out for any more vehicles involved.

Following a slew of arrests, officials had recovered various arms and explosives from the locations connected with the people, with thousands of kilograms of explosive materials, including 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser, being found for allegedly bomb making purposes.

