SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case; 5 Others To Be Released, Know Who Are They

Supreme Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case (File Image) | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (January 5) denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case. Meanwhile, the top court granted conditional bail to five other accused, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa ur Rehman, Shadab Ahmed and Mohd Saleem Khan, in the case. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria pronounced the verdict. On December 10, the bench had reserved the order.

The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" both in terms of prosecution and evidence. It noted that their roles were "central" to the alleged offences.

#WATCH | Delhi: Sarim Javed, lawyer for Gulfisha, says, "We are happy that five people got bail today. They will be coming out of jail after 5.5 years. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam have been given the liberty to apply for bail after one year. The police and trial have been… pic.twitter.com/k3G9LcDmqM — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2026

The apex court, however, granted bail to the other five persons accused in the matter: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed. The bench observed that continued pre-trial incarceration was not shown to be necessary for them, according to reports. Their release comes with standard conditions

VIDEO | Delhi: As SC to pronounce its verdict on the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case today, Advocate Salim Naved, lawyer of one of the accused, Gulfisha Fatima says, "Our argument has been that it has… pic.twitter.com/H4nxkM1mJx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 5, 2026

"Article 21 occupies a central space in the constitutional scheme. Pre trial incarceration cannot be assumed to have the character of punishment. The deprivation of liberty will not be arbitrary. The UAPA as a special statute represents a legislative judgement as to the conditions on which bail may be granted in pre trial stage," the bench said as reported by CNBCTV18.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the Supreme Court rejecting the bail plea of his son Umar Khalid, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas says, "I don't want to say anything. I heard the judgment." pic.twitter.com/10eJWDQBTV — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2026

The apex court had reserved its verdict on December 10 after hearing from all the parties. During the hearing of their pleas seeking bail, the advocates who appeared for them mostly argued on the delay and the unlikelihood of the commencement of the trial. It was also stated to the court that they have been under custody for over five years in a case in which they are facing serious allegations of committing offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The accused moved the apex court challenging a Delhi High Court order dated September 2 denying them bail.

At least 53 people reportedly lost their lives in the riots. while 700 other were injured in northeast Delhi.