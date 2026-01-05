 Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Overturns Near Ahore On Jaipur-Bound Highway
Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Overturns Near Ahore On Jaipur-Bound Highway

A bus traveling from Sanchore to Jaipur overturned near Ahore Police Station late Sunday night, killing three and injuring at least 10. The cause of the accident is unknown. Police and locals conducted rescue operations, and the injured are hospitalized in stable condition. The deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and investigations are ongoing.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Overturns Near Ahore On Jaipur-Bound Highway | File Pic (Representational Image)

Jaipur: Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured after a bus travelling from Sanchore to Jaipur overturned on a highway near the Ahore Police Station area late on Sunday night, police said.

According to Ahore Station House Officer (SHO) Karan Singh, the accident occurred at around 10 pm when the bus lost control and overturned on the highway.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Police and residents rushed to the spot after receiving information and carried out rescue operations.

The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Police said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

