 Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At IGI Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At IGI Airport

Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At IGI Airport

Several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Guwahati, woke up to foggy conditions on Monday. Delhi’s air quality ranged from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor,’ causing flight delays at IGI Airport. Mumbai saw moderate pollution, while Guwahati enjoyed satisfactory air quality amid a cold wave. Authorities lifted Stage-III restrictions but urged adherence to ongoing pollution control measures.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At IGI Airport | PTI

New Delhi: Several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Guwahati, woke up to a layer of fog on Monday morning. Air quality varied from 'poor' to very poor' category across several parts of the national capital, while several flights were delayed at the IGI Airport.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded AQI at 260 in the 'Poor' category by 8 am on Monday.

Visuals from Akshardham showed the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 294, falling in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCM). At ITO, the AQI was recorded as 256, also categorised as 'poor', while Anand Vohar reported a sharper decline at 320, placing the area in the 'very poor' bracket.

Read Also
Supreme Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
article-image

Chandni Chowk remained one of the worst-affected areas, recording an AQI of 337 under the 'very poor' category. The reduced visibility due to fog and smog disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, with several flights delayed during the early hours of the day.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At IGI Airport
Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At IGI Airport
Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing
Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended Again; Apply Till January 10, 2026 At sbi.co.in
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended Again; Apply Till January 10, 2026 At sbi.co.in
India's Office Net Leasing Hits Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In 2025
India's Office Net Leasing Hits Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In 2025

Meanwhile, Mumbai also woke up to hazy conditions, with visuals from the Bandra Kurla Complex and Bandra Reclamation showing a visible layer of smog engulfing the city. The AQI in the area stood at 132, categorised as 'moderate' by CPCB.

In the Northeast, Assam's capital, Guwahati, experienced a cold and foggy morning as a cold wave gripped the city. The AQI was recorded at 72, falling in the 'satisfactory' category. The India Meteorological Department forecast a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius for the city.

Read Also
'We Learnt So Much...': Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace Plane Crashes During Test...
article-image

Notably, in Delhi, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas revoked Stage-III restrictions on Friday evening, citing a significant improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions.

However, authorities have urged citizens to strictly follow the guidelines under Stages I and II of the existing GRAP schedule to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The government also clarified that construction and demolition sites issued specific closure orders for violations or non-compliance with statutory norms will not be allowed to resume operations without explicit approval from the Commission.

The Sub-Committee said it will continue to closely monitor the air quality situation and review conditions periodically, taking further decisions based on forecasts provided by the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At...

Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At...

Supreme Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Overturns Near Ahore On Jaipur-Bound Highway

Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Overturns Near Ahore On Jaipur-Bound Highway

'We Learnt So Much...': Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace Plane Crashes During Test...

'We Learnt So Much...': Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace Plane Crashes During Test...

'A Very Good Man': US President Donald Trump Praises PM Modi For Reducing Russian Oil Imports Amid...

'A Very Good Man': US President Donald Trump Praises PM Modi For Reducing Russian Oil Imports Amid...