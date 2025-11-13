Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Border Toll Plaza In New CCTV Footage

Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Toll Plaza In New CCTV Footage (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: New CCTV footage of Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi. The suicide bomber of the Delhi car blast surfaced online on Thursday, November 13. In the clip, Dr Nabi could be seen driving through the Badarpur border toll in his white-coloured Hyundai i20, the car used in the blast.

In the CCTV footage, the suicide bomber could be seen wearing a mask to hide his identity. The clip shows Dr Nabi handing over money to the collector at the toll plaza at 8:02 am on the day of the blast.

Fresh CCTV Footage Of Dr Nabi:

Another video of alleged Delhi terror incident bomber Dr Umar released by Indian authorities as he entered the Indian National capital in an i20 car. pic.twitter.com/2OfHidt9CT — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 13, 2025

Despite wearing the mask, he could be clearly identified. A large bag was also seen placed in the backseat of the car. Dr. Nabi repeatedly looked at the CCTV while making a payment. Intelligence agencies have now expanded their surveillance network in the National Capital Region (NCR) to access CCTV footage of the accused.

Earlier in the day, another CCTV footage of Dr Nabi surfaced online. In that clip, he could be seen visiting a mosque in Old Delhi hours before carrying out the explosion. The Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque is located near Ramlila Maidan, opposite Turkman Gate.

Dr Nabi stayed at the mosque for around 10 minutes before moving towards the Red Fort, reported India Today. The footage captures the doctor walking on the Asaf Ali Road. He left for the Red Fort at around 2:30 pm on November 10.

The powerful explosion was carried out by Dr Nabi at 6:52 pm on Monday outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. He detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car.

Earlier in the day, DNA tests reportedly confirmed that Dr Nabi drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort. Media reports claimed that Dr Nabi's DNA sample matched the DNA of his mother. The DNA was matched with Dr Nabi's bones, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered after the blast, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police are searching for a Brezza vehicle, which is believed to be linked to Dr Nabi. The Brezza went missing, and another Red EcoSport car, which was already seized by the Faridabad Police and is suspected to be in connection with the prime accused, as reported by ANI, citing police sources.

Meanwhile, Intelligence agencies on Thursday revealed a larger terror conspiracy linked to the deadly attack involving more vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations.