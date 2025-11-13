 TVK To Hold Statewide Protests On November 16, Slams Election Commission’s Voter Roll Revision Exercise
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTVK To Hold Statewide Protests On November 16, Slams Election Commission’s Voter Roll Revision Exercise

TVK To Hold Statewide Protests On November 16, Slams Election Commission’s Voter Roll Revision Exercise

The party, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is gearing up for a major mobilisation across Tamil Nadu with demonstrations planned in all district headquarters. According to senior party functionaries, TVK has directed its district secretaries and local leaders to organise coordinated protests at 11 a.m. on the scheduled day.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay | X @OfcSaxena

Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has called for a statewide protest on Sunday, November 16, voicing strong objections to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is gearing up for a major mobilisation across Tamil Nadu with demonstrations planned in all district headquarters.

According to senior party functionaries, TVK has directed its district secretaries and local leaders to organise coordinated protests at 11 a.m. on the scheduled day.

State-level office-bearers are expected to lead the demonstrations in key districts, while zonal and union-level office bearers will oversee local mobilisation and ensure maximum participation.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Retention: KKR Add Star Power To Abhishek Nayar's Staff, 2-Time IPL Champion Shane Watson Joins As Assistant Coach
IPL 2026 Retention: KKR Add Star Power To Abhishek Nayar's Staff, 2-Time IPL Champion Shane Watson Joins As Assistant Coach
Mumbai Accident: 38-Year-Old Man Dies After Scooter Crashes Into Illegally Parked JCB In Sewri; Probe Underway
Mumbai Accident: 38-Year-Old Man Dies After Scooter Crashes Into Illegally Parked JCB In Sewri; Probe Underway
Kerala Lottery Result: November 13, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-597 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 13, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-597 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
'I Will Use My Conscience And Decide,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Resignation Demand After Pune Land Deal
'I Will Use My Conscience And Decide,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Resignation Demand After Pune Land Deal
Read Also
Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Border Toll Plaza In New CCTV...
article-image

Party sources indicated that TVK’s primary contention is that the SIR exercise, currently being carried out by the Election Commission of India could have “serious implications” for voter inclusivity and transparency.

The leadership has reportedly expressed concern that large sections of eligible voters might face procedural hurdles or risk deletion due to alleged lapses in the door-to-door verification process.

TVK insiders said the protest is being positioned not just as a political demonstration but as a public-awareness campaign aimed at highlighting what the party views as potential risks embedded in the revision process.

“The message going down to the cadre is clear — this is about protecting the democratic right to vote. Every district unit has been asked to engage with the public, distribute awareness leaflets, and explain how the SIR could affect ordinary voters,” a senior functionary said.

Read Also
Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; Gets Show-Cause Notice Over False Accreditation Claim...
article-image

The party has also instructed its district teams to document local grievances related to the ongoing revision, including complaints about Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), alleged inaccuracies in draft rolls, and reports of names missing.

These findings, TVK sources said, will be consolidated and submitted as a formal representation to the Chief Electoral Officer after the protests.

An official announcement from TVK president Vijay is expected shortly.

Party insiders said the statement will outline the protest plan, appeal for disciplined participation, and frame the agitation as a democratic intervention rather than a confrontation with election authorities.

Read Also
Delhi Police Catch Man Sleeping Inside Car's Trunk During Security Check Post Red Fort Blast; Watch
article-image

With the 2026 Assembly polls drawing closer, political observers note that TVK’s move signals an escalation in its political messaging and grassroots activity. The November 16 protest is expected to be the party’s most extensive statewide mobilisation since its inception, and TVK leaders believe it will help consolidate their organisational strength ahead of the electoral season.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: November 13, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-597 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 13, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-597 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

TVK To Hold Statewide Protests On November 16, Slams Election Commission’s Voter Roll Revision...

TVK To Hold Statewide Protests On November 16, Slams Election Commission’s Voter Roll Revision...

Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Border Toll Plaza In New CCTV...

Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Border Toll Plaza In New CCTV...

Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; Gets Show-Cause Notice Over False Accreditation Claim...

Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; Gets Show-Cause Notice Over False Accreditation Claim...

Delhi Police Catch Man Sleeping Inside Car's Trunk During Security Check Post Red Fort Blast; Watch

Delhi Police Catch Man Sleeping Inside Car's Trunk During Security Check Post Red Fort Blast; Watch