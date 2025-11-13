 Delhi Police Catch Man Sleeping Inside Car's Trunk During Security Check Post Red Fort Blast; Watch
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Security has strengthened at all the checkpoints in Delhi after the horrifying bomb blast near the Red Fort Metro on Monday, November 10. A video from the Signature Bridge checkpoint is going viral, which shows a hilarious yet panicking situation of a family returning from a wedding in a car. The video shows a man hidden, or rather sleeping, inside a car's trunk as the police perform the regular security check.

The suspicious sight was soon busted when the family confirmed the man's identity and explained that he was seated inside the trunk due to a lack of space in the car.

WATCH VIDEO:

The incident occurred near the Signature Bridge in East Delhi, where the police officials abducted one of the cars with a family returning from a wedding. As the family members got out of the car one by one, while gushing and smiling over something, the police personnel asked them to open the trunk of the car. When one of them opened the trunk of the car, a man was spotted sleeping inside it with earphones in his ears.

Stunned cops woke him up and demanded an explanation. The family members said that they ran out of space in the car and had to take him with them. While the man sleeping inside the trunk woke up to the shocking surprise when he realised that they had been caught by the police.

One user wrote, "In such a situation, when the Delhi police stopped a family returning from a wedding, due to lack of space in the car, the 'mama's boy' was made to lie in the trunk."

DELHI's RED FORT BOMB BLAST

On 10 November 2025, a car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi, India, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 20 others. According to Satish Golcha, the commissioner of the Delhi Police, there were two to three people inside the car at the time of the explosion.

