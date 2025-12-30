'Tune Ussey Babu Kyun Bola?': Viral Video Shows Woman Grabs Another By The Hair, Throws Punches & Kicks In Kanpur; Reason Will Shock You

A viral video shows two women involved in a violent altercation in Kanpur, with one grabbing the other by the hair and assaulting her during an alleged boyfriend dispute. | X/@tusharcrai

A video showing two women engaged in a violent altercation over an alleged boyfriend dispute has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

Viral Footage Shows Verbal Abuse, Physical Assault

In the now-viral clip, one woman can be heard hurling verbal abuses at the other before the situation escalates into a physical fight. The woman seen wearing white appears dominant in the video and is repeatedly seen punching the other woman while shouting, “You had left Abhishek. Now that he’s mine, you’ll call him babu? Tell me, will you call him babu?”

The second woman, who falls to the ground during the scuffle, is heard apologising while attempting to shield herself from the blows.

Hair Pulling, Kicks and Pleas for Help

At one point, the women in white is seen pulling other’s hair and attempting to overpower and pushing the other down on the ground. Toward the end of the video, the woman in white is seen kicking the other woman, while the injured woman pleads for help from a passing vehicle.

The video was reportedly recorded near the Yashoda Nagar bypass in Kanpur.

Police Probe Underway

According to multiple media reports, the Kanpur Police have acknowledged the incident and stated that an investigation is underway. Officials are examining the video footage to identify the individuals involved and assess possible charges under public nuisance or assault-related provisions, despite no formal complaint having been filed so far.