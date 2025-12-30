 'Dr. Sahab Ki Shaadi Mein Dikhunga..': Patient & Doctor Who Clashed In Shimla's IGMC Hospital Hug & End Dispute - VIDEO
The major dispute between Dr Raghav Narula and patient Arjun Panwar at IGMC, Shimla, has been resolved amicably. Both parties apologised, ending the nationwide controversy. Mistakes were acknowledged by both, leading to a peaceful settlement.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Shimla: The assault incident between a doctor and a patient at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), which had attracted nationwide attention, has been amicably resolved. Doctor Raghav Narula and patient Arjun Panwar, who were at the centre of the controversy, have apologised to each other, bringing the matter to a peaceful close.

Speaking to the media after the settlement, Dr Raghav Narula said that mistakes were made on both sides during the incident. “What happened at that time involved fault from both sides. Now that we have reached an understanding, all misunderstandings have been cleared. We hugged each other and apologised, and everything is fine now,” he said.

Patient Arjun Panwar also confirmed that the dispute had been resolved. He said the doctor acknowledged his mistake and apologised, following which he decided to end the matter. “I have also chosen to close the issue. I do not want to comment on what exactly happened then. Once an apology has been offered, the matter should end there,” Panwar said. "You may also see me in Doctor sahab's wedding soon," he added.

The physical altercation, which took place inside the hospital premises earlier this month, had triggered widespread outrage after videos and reports went viral on social media. The incident raised serious questions about security arrangements and the overall safety environment at the hospital.

Himachal Pradesh Govt Terminates Senior Doctor Over Hospital Brawl With Patient
article-image

Action Taken Against Dr Raghav Narula

The Himachal Pradesh government on December 24 dismissed the senior resident doctor over the physical altercation. The action was taken after authorities found the doctor guilty of misconduct, misbehaviour, and acts unbecoming of a public servant.

A committee set up to probe the incident concluded that both individuals were at fault, the patient, Arjun Singh, who teaches at a private academy in Shimla and doctor Raghav Narula.

Tensions had escalated between resident doctors and the patient’s relatives following the incident, leading to a charged atmosphere at IGMC. However, with both parties now opting for reconciliation, normalcy has been restored at the hospital.

