 Man Set His Own E-Rickshaw Ablaze Outside Bajaj Showroom In Jodhpur After Company Denied To Replace It | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMan Set His Own E-Rickshaw Ablaze Outside Bajaj Showroom In Jodhpur After Company Denied To Replace It | WATCH

Man Set His Own E-Rickshaw Ablaze Outside Bajaj Showroom In Jodhpur After Company Denied To Replace It | WATCH

A dramatic incident unfolded outside a Bajaj showroom in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after a young man allegedly set his own e-rickshaw on fire, accusing the company of ignoring repeated complaints about a faulty vehicle. The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Man Set His Own E-Rickshaw Ablaze Outside Bajaj Showroom In Jodhpur After Company Denied To Replace It | WATCH | X @yuva_aas

A dramatic incident unfolded outside a Bajaj showroom in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after a young man allegedly set his own e-rickshaw on fire, accusing the company of ignoring repeated complaints about a faulty vehicle. The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, triggered panic among bystanders and sparked widespread debate online.

The man has been identified as Mohan Solanki, who reportedly arrived outside the showroom with his e-rickshaw and doused it with petrol before setting it ablaze. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle caught fire within minutes, erupting into intense flames and forcing people in the vicinity to rush away in fear. During the incident, Solanki’s wife was seen crying inconsolably outside the showroom, while his brother filmed the entire episode on a mobile phone.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to Solanki, the e-rickshaw’s battery had been malfunctioning since purchase, with the mileage dropping significantly. He claimed that despite making several complaints to the service centre, the issue was never resolved. In a striking detail, Solanki alleged that just days before the incident, he had to tow the non-functional e-rickshaw to the service centre using a donkey, but even then, no permanent solution was provided.

FPJ Shorts
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen

Frustrated and allegedly pushed to the edge, Solanki took the extreme step of burning the vehicle in public to draw attention to his complaint. The visuals of the burning e-rickshaw quickly spread across social media, with netizens reacting with shock, sympathy, and criticism over the drastic nature of the protest.

Read Also
'₹10,000 Main Itna Chota Room': Woman Carrying Child Urges Tourists NOT To Visit Jaisalmer In This...
article-image

However, the Bajaj showroom has denied the allegations. Showroom owner Harish Bhandari stated that the e-rickshaw had been thoroughly inspected and found to be in proper working condition. He claimed that Solanki was pressuring the showroom for a full replacement without valid technical grounds.

Police are reported to be examining the viral footage and circumstances surrounding the incident. No injuries were reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tune Ussey Babu Kyun Bola?': Viral Video Shows Woman Grabs Another By The Hair, Throws Punches &...

'Tune Ussey Babu Kyun Bola?': Viral Video Shows Woman Grabs Another By The Hair, Throws Punches &...

Man Set His Own E-Rickshaw Ablaze Outside Bajaj Showroom In Jodhpur After Company Denied To Replace...

Man Set His Own E-Rickshaw Ablaze Outside Bajaj Showroom In Jodhpur After Company Denied To Replace...

'Lalpari Goes Mini': Viral Video Shows Stunning Scale Model Of MSRTC Bus Crafted By 'Farmer's Son'...

'Lalpari Goes Mini': Viral Video Shows Stunning Scale Model Of MSRTC Bus Crafted By 'Farmer's Son'...

Brave Man Knocks Down Thief Who Stole Purse From 87-Year-Old Woman At US Grocery Store, Honoured...

Brave Man Knocks Down Thief Who Stole Purse From 87-Year-Old Woman At US Grocery Store, Honoured...

2025's Most Viral Food Trends: Dhurandhar's Doodh Soda, Dubai Kunafa Chocolate & Matcha

2025's Most Viral Food Trends: Dhurandhar's Doodh Soda, Dubai Kunafa Chocolate & Matcha