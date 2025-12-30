Man Set His Own E-Rickshaw Ablaze Outside Bajaj Showroom In Jodhpur After Company Denied To Replace It | WATCH | X @yuva_aas

A dramatic incident unfolded outside a Bajaj showroom in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after a young man allegedly set his own e-rickshaw on fire, accusing the company of ignoring repeated complaints about a faulty vehicle. The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, triggered panic among bystanders and sparked widespread debate online.

The man has been identified as Mohan Solanki, who reportedly arrived outside the showroom with his e-rickshaw and doused it with petrol before setting it ablaze. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle caught fire within minutes, erupting into intense flames and forcing people in the vicinity to rush away in fear. During the incident, Solanki’s wife was seen crying inconsolably outside the showroom, while his brother filmed the entire episode on a mobile phone.

According to Solanki, the e-rickshaw’s battery had been malfunctioning since purchase, with the mileage dropping significantly. He claimed that despite making several complaints to the service centre, the issue was never resolved. In a striking detail, Solanki alleged that just days before the incident, he had to tow the non-functional e-rickshaw to the service centre using a donkey, but even then, no permanent solution was provided.

Frustrated and allegedly pushed to the edge, Solanki took the extreme step of burning the vehicle in public to draw attention to his complaint. The visuals of the burning e-rickshaw quickly spread across social media, with netizens reacting with shock, sympathy, and criticism over the drastic nature of the protest.

However, the Bajaj showroom has denied the allegations. Showroom owner Harish Bhandari stated that the e-rickshaw had been thoroughly inspected and found to be in proper working condition. He claimed that Solanki was pressuring the showroom for a full replacement without valid technical grounds.

Police are reported to be examining the viral footage and circumstances surrounding the incident. No injuries were reported.