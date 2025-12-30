 ‘Candidates Staying On Rent/PG Not Eligible’: Netizens Fume Over Mumbai Firm’s Campus Placement Advertisement
A Mumbai firm's job ad, excluding candidates in rented or PG housing, has caused social media backlash. The ad, targeting B.E. graduates in Computer Science or IT, also demanded Aadhaar linked to a local address, sparking criticism over discriminatory hiring practices. Social media users criticised the hiring requirement and called it a major warning sign.

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based company's job advertisement for campus placement has sparked outrage on social media after a note specifically mentions that candidates staying in rented or PG accommodations are not eligible. The placement was for candidates who completed their B.E. degree in Computer Science or IT. The ad has sparked strong backlash among social media users, with many calling the requirement the biggest red flag. 

The viral post was shared by user Abhinav on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a screenshot image of the ad. The screenshot had a note written at the bottom, "Candidates staying in rented/PG accommodations were not eligible."

Not just this, even in the document requirements, the applicants were asked to submit an Aadhaar card, which should match their current Mumbai residential address.

Social Media Reaction On The Viral Post

Several users criticised the hiring requirement, calling it a major warning sign. They argued that such conditions allow companies to justify paying lower-than-market salaries.

One user wrote, "We hire only locals. Name and shame"

Calling it the biggest red flag, another user added, "If a candidate lives with their parents in their own home, they don't have rent to pay. The company can offer a significantly lower salary below market standards. 2. Or maybe they think migrants might quit if they get a job elsewhere."

Some other user noted, "A private entity can't demand an Aadhaar card. Clear violation of Supreme Court order dated 26-Sep-2018"

One user questioned, "Job interview ya groom interview ka requirement??"

"So talent doesn’t matter, only permanent address does?" a user asked.

Another highlighted saying, "This should be the first RED SIGNAL about the work culture and the work-life balance that someone is going to be subjected to. PG means strict timings, and hence employees have to abide by it. Happened once at my university as well. The students united and didn't even fill it."

