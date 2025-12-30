 Scary Scenes! Nikola Jokic Suffers Horrific Knee Injury During Denver Nuggets' Loss To Miami Heat; VIDEO
Nikola Jokic suffered a frightening knee hyperextension during the Denver Nuggets' loss to the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center. The three-time MVP suffered the injury when a teammate stepped on his foot. Jokic limped off in pain and will undergo an MRI for evaluation.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Image: Beastbr00k0/X

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic exited early with a frightening knee injury during Monday’s 147-123 loss to the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center. The three-time NBA MVP was pulled up limping just before halftime after teammate Spencer Jones accidentally stepped on his left foot, causing a hyperextension. Jokic, who had 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds in 19 minutes, headed straight to the locker room and did not return.

The injury sparked immediate concern among fans and analysts, with Jokic visibly in pain as he limped off. He was initially listed as questionable to return but ultimately did not play in the second half. The Nuggets will conduct further evaluations, including an MRI to determine the severity of the knee issue.

With Jokic’s health now a major concern, the Nuggets face uncertainty regarding their star’s availability in the coming games as they navigate a competitive season.

