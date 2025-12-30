Video: Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Divine Blessings With Wife Devisha At Sri Venkateswara Temple In Tirupati

Image: PTI/X

Suryakumar Yadav, one of India’s most dynamic modern-day cricketers, marked the sacred occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi with a visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati, accompanied by his wife, Devisha Shetty. The couple offered prayers at the hill shrine, a place revered by millions of devotees, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and positivity in the coming year.

Their visit drew warm attention from devotees and temple staff alike, not only because of Suryakumar’s cricketing stature but also for the simplicity and devotion with which the couple undertook the pilgrimage. Dressed in traditional attire, they participated in the rituals with humility, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual connection many Indian athletes maintain despite demanding professional lives.

Beyond the cricket field, moments like these highlight a different side of Suryakumar Yadav: grounded, family-orientated, and guided by faith. Fans wished the cricketer continued success and good health, hoping the blessings from Tirumala inspire more memorable performances ahead.

'Speed Bole Toh F1 Car': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Antics Light Up Team India's Training Session Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st T20; Video

Team India’s T20 skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, brought a dose of fun and energy to the practice session ahead of the much-anticipated first T20 against South Africa at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Known for his explosive batting and quick reflexes, Yadav seemed to be in playful spirits during the team’s training, where he was spotted imitating the roaring sound of a Formula 1 car.

As fans looked on with amusement, Yadav mimicked the high-octane noise with a dramatic, “Speed bole toh… (vroom) F1 car,” perfectly capturing the speed and intensity he brings to the pitch. The lighthearted moment highlighted not just Yadav’s sense of humor, but also his infectious enthusiasm that often motivates the team during practice sessions.

With the IND vs SA T20 series set to begin, such moments offer fans a glimpse into the camaraderie and positive energy within the Indian squad. Yadav’s playful antics are a reminder that behind the competitive edge, the team is enjoying the process, keeping spirits high as they prepare to take on a formidable South African side.

As the first ball in Cuttack draws near, fans can expect Yadav to bring both his signature aggressive batting and his lively personality to the field, ensuring that Team India’s preparation is as dynamic as his F1 car imitation.