 VIDEO: Magnus Carlsen Slams Table In Anger After Losing To India's Arjun Erigaisi At World Blitz Championship
Five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen drew global attention at the 2025 FIDE World Blitz Championship in Doha after an emotional moment went viral. Following a ninth-round loss to India’s Arjun Erigaisi, the world No. 1 slammed the table in frustration. The outburst echoed a similar reaction earlier this year, sparking widespread discussion among chess fans online.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Image: Norway Chess/X

World No. 1 and five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen made headlines once again at the 2025 FIDE World Blitz Championship in Doha, not just for his play but for an emotional reaction that quickly went viral online. After losing his ninth-round blitz game to India’s Arjun Erigaisi, the Norwegian grandmaster slammed the table in visible frustration, a moment that reminded fans of a similar outburst earlier this year.

In one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far, 22-year-old Arjun defeated the defending blitz champion on time, using the black pieces, generally considered a slight disadvantage in chess because white moves first. Before the round, Carlsen and Arjun were among six players tied at the top of the standings, each with 6.5 points. With this victory, Arjun surged to 7.5 points and shared the lead alongside Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov

article-image
This wasn’t the first time Carlsen has expressed his competitive intensity in a visible way. Earlier in 2025, he had a similar table-slamming moment following a loss to fellow Indian grandmaster D Gukesh at the Norway Chess tournament, a clip that also circulated widely online.

Despite the emotional outburst, Carlsen remains a dominant force in the chess world, known for his fighting spirit and deep understanding of the game. Meanwhile, Arjun’s victory underscores the rise of Indian chess talent on the global stage, as the young grandmaster continues to challenge the very best under high pressure.

