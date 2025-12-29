'This Is For Small People': Cristiano Ronaldo Jokes While Adjusting Stage Mics At Globe Soccer Awards 2025 | VIDEO Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo | X

UAE, December 29: Legendary football star Cristiano Ronaldo once again grabbed attention at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 on Sunday (December 28), not just for winning an award but also for his easy sense of humour on stage. The Portugal football star was named the Best Player of the Year in the Middle East and the award has added to his long lost of achievements.

However, a funny moment went viral on social media during his acceptance speech. As soon as Ronaldo reached the podium, he noticed that the microphones were placed too low. While adjusting the mics he joked, "This is for the simple people." The audience present at the venue broke into laughter.

The light-hearted moment involving Ronaldo quickly went viral on social media. However, this was not the only time when his laughter stood out at the event. Earlier, he was also seen laughing openly when young star Lamine Yamal replied humorously to the host on stage.

Apart from receiving his award, Cristiano Ronaldo also took on the role of a presenter at the event. He presented the Globe Sports Award to tennis legend Novak Djokovic. The tennis star warmly thanked him and revealed that he is a big football fan.