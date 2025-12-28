VIDEO: Giannis' Late Dunk Sparks Heated Confrontation As Tempers Flare In Bucks-Bulls NBA Match

Image: KingCharge/X

In a dramatic return from an eight-game absence due to a calf strain, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112–103 road victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. The two-time MVP scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 25 minutes, shaking off rust in a strong performance against a tough Bulls squad.

The big moment came in the final seconds. With the game already decided, Giannis powered home a windmill dunk, a flashy finish that ignited tempers on both sides. Bulls players, including Coby White and Nikola Vucevic, took exception to the dunk, arguing it was unnecessary with the outcome settled.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A brief skirmish broke out as players exchanged words and physical bumping followed, though referees quickly separated the teams and there were no ejections. Fans at the United Center booed the Bucks as they exited the court, underscoring how even late-game flair can spark controversy.

Chaotic Scenes! Jose Alvarado Involved In Heated Altercation With Mark Williams During NBA Game; VIDEO

In a physical NBA showdown on Saturday night, Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were both ejected following an on-court altercation that saw punches exchanged during Phoenix’s road win in New Orleans.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter with the Suns leading when Williams set a screen and a foul was called, sparking the confrontation. Alvarado initially complained to officials before turning toward Williams, who shoved him. The confrontation quickly escalated, and both players began throwing punches before teammates and referees separated them. After review, officials assessed fighting technical fouls and ejected both players.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Suns managed the situation and maintained control of the game, eventually defeating the Pelicans 123–114 in a competitive contest marked by intense play throughout. Williams contributed before his ejection, and both players now face potential fines or league suspension as a result of the altercation.

Following the incident, reactions from fans and analysts highlighted the rare nature of such a fight in the modern NBA, with debate over who instigated the clash and how officials handled the confrontation.