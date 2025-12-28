 VIDEO: Giannis' Late Dunk Sparks Heated Confrontation As Tempers Flare In Bucks-Bulls NBA Match
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from an eight-game calf injury layoff to score 29 points and lead the Bucks to a 112–103 win over the Bulls. But his late windmill dunk, with the result already sealed, angered Chicago players, triggering a brief on-court skirmish. Referees quickly broke it up, and fans booed as the tense finish overshadowed Milwaukee’s victory.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Image: KingCharge/X

In a dramatic return from an eight-game absence due to a calf strain, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112–103 road victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. The two-time MVP scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 25 minutes, shaking off rust in a strong performance against a tough Bulls squad.

The big moment came in the final seconds. With the game already decided, Giannis powered home a windmill dunk, a flashy finish that ignited tempers on both sides. Bulls players, including Coby White and Nikola Vucevic, took exception to the dunk, arguing it was unnecessary with the outcome settled.

A brief skirmish broke out as players exchanged words and physical bumping followed, though referees quickly separated the teams and there were no ejections. Fans at the United Center booed the Bucks as they exited the court, underscoring how even late-game flair can spark controversy.

Chaotic Scenes! Jose Alvarado Involved In Heated Altercation With Mark Williams During NBA Game; VIDEO

