Nice Heashot! Fans React To LaMelo Ball Accidentally Hits Jalen Brunson On Face With Basketball During Knicks Vs Hornets NBA Cup Game; Video

A viral clip from the recent Knicks vs. Hornets game has caught everyone’s attention online, showing Charlotte Hornets’ star LaMelo Ball accidentally hitting New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson in the face with a basketball. The incident took place during an intense moment in the game when LaMelo Ball was attempting a pass but inadvertently struck Brunson’s face. Though minor, the accidental hit attracted rapid attention, quickly spreading across social media platforms.

Fans react to La Melo ball incident

The moment quickly became a hot topic among fans, sparking a wide range of reactions.Many found the incident hilarious, with some jokingly calling it a “nice headshot.” Meanwhile, a few fans speculated that the hit might have been intentional, though it was clearly accidental.

Knicks demolish Hornets

The New York Knicks delivered a commanding 129-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, extending Charlotte's skid to seven consecutive defeats. Jalen Brunson powered New York with 33 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns notched a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Hart chipped in 22 points, fueling the Knicks' sharp-shooting night where they converted 13 of 26 three-pointers, boosting their NBA Cup group record to 3-1.​

New York showcased tournament urgency, prioritizing point differential after entering at minus-2. They surged to a 25-point halftime advantage, with all starters reaching double figures and 68 of 72 first-half points from the starting five, led by Hart's 19. Coach Mike Brown kept his key players in until late, with a 24-point edge at the 2:17 mark in the fourth.​

For the Hornets, Brandon Miller tallied 18 points in his second outing since a shoulder injury, but the team managed just one win in 10 Cup games across three seasons, ending their 2025 hopes early. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte's trailblazing $260 million max-contract signee, faltered against Brunson, drawing a fourth foul that sidelined him in the third quarter. He ended with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting, plus a technical foul for disputing calls.​ Both squads gear up for Friday's NBA Cup group finales: Knicks host the Bucks, Hornets welcome the Bulls.​