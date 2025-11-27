 Will Gautam Gambhir Remain Team India's Head Coach After Whitewash Against South Africa? BCCI Official Provides Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWill Gautam Gambhir Remain Team India's Head Coach After Whitewash Against South Africa? BCCI Official Provides Update

Will Gautam Gambhir Remain Team India's Head Coach After Whitewash Against South Africa? BCCI Official Provides Update

Gambhir, who took charge after the T20 World Cup last year, urged patience while reminding critics of his past successes. At the post-match press conference, he said, “It is for the BCCI to decide. This is something that I said in my first-ever press conference when I became the head coach as well".

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Gautam Gambhir faces considerable pressure as India’s head coach following a massive 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test on November 26. Under his leadership, India has suffered five home Test defeats, including two whitewashes first by New Zealand and now by South Africa. Despite these setbacks, the BCCI has expressed confidence in Gambhir and ruled out any immediate decisions, emphasizing the team is undergoing a transition phase.

A BCCI official told The Indian Express, “The BCCI will not rush in taking any decision. The team is in a transition phase. As far as coach Gautam Gambhir is concerned, we will not take any decision on him as the World Cup is around the corner and his contract is till the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI will speak to selectors and team management going ahead but there won’t be any knee-jerk action.”

Read Also
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy...
article-image

Gambhir leaves it on BCCI to decide the future

Gambhir, who took charge after the T20 World Cup last year, urged patience while reminding critics of his past successes. At the post-match press conference, he said, “It is for the BCCI to decide. This is something that I said in my first-ever press conference when I became the head coach as well. Indian cricket is important; I am not important. I am the same guy who got results in England and won the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. This is a team which is learning.”

FPJ Shorts
This European Country Wins The Top Travel Destination At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time! What Makes It Special?
This European Country Wins The Top Travel Destination At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time! What Makes It Special?
Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI
Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI
Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here
Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here
ED Arrests Online Money Gaming Platform WinZO Founders, Saumya Singh Rathore & Paavan Nanda, On Money Laundering Charges
ED Arrests Online Money Gaming Platform WinZO Founders, Saumya Singh Rathore & Paavan Nanda, On Money Laundering Charges
Read Also
'Gambhir Haye Haye': Guwahati Crowd Boos Gautam Gambhir After Team India's Series Defeat To South...
article-image

BCCI to back Gambhir

India does not have any home Test matches scheduled for over a year but will soon begin a white-ball series against South Africa, starting with ODIs from November 30. Gambhir's tenure so far has seen mixed results. While India once dominated at home, under Gambhir, the team has lost four out of eight home Tests, an unusual decline for a historically strong Indian home record. However, the BCCI appears committed to continuity as the team builds toward future events, including the 2027 World Cup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nice Heashot! Fans React To LaMelo Ball Accidentally Hits Jalen Brunson On Face With Basketball...

Nice Heashot! Fans React To LaMelo Ball Accidentally Hits Jalen Brunson On Face With Basketball...

Will Gautam Gambhir Remain Team India's Head Coach After Whitewash Against South Africa? BCCI...

Will Gautam Gambhir Remain Team India's Head Coach After Whitewash Against South Africa? BCCI...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy...

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out the Mumbai Indians Full Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out the Mumbai Indians Full Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Retained Players, Registered Players, Auction Purse, RTM- All You Need To Know

WPL 2026 Auction: Retained Players, Registered Players, Auction Purse, RTM- All You Need To Know