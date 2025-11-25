WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Royal Challengers Bengaluru Should Target Ft. Kiran Navgire

Image: X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head into the WPL 2026 mega auction with a clear strategy: build around a strong core while filling in key gaps. Having retained Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil, the franchise has secured their top-order stability, power-hitting, and spin. But with about ₹6.15 crore of their purse still available, they now need to make shrewd additions to round out their squad.

1. Yastika Bhatia

One priority for RCB should be Yastika Bhatia, a keeper-batter who can serve as both a backup to Ghosh and as a top or middle-order bat. Her release from Mumbai Indians makes her a cost-effective choice, and although her current average is modest (around 18), she has the potential to grow into a more reliable run-scorer.

2. Sree Charani

In the bowling department, Sree Charani is a smart pick. Known for her performances in the Women’s World Cup, she not only takes regular wickets but also keeps things tight. Her ability to both strike and maintain economy would strengthen RCB's bowling depth, especially if they are looking for consistent seam options.

3. Kiran Navgire

On the batting front, Kiran Navgire offers explosive potential. With three WPL half-centuries and a strike rate near 140, she is a dangerous top-order bat. While her inconsistency could deter some teams, RCB might be willing to take a calculated risk, if she fires, she can change games single-handedly.

4. Priya Mishra

To further bolster their spin attack, RCB should target Priya Mishra, an accomplished leg-spinner with international experience. Released by Gujarat Giants, she represents a valuable pick who can break partnerships in the middle overs and bring a proven track record to the fold.

5. Tahila McGrath

Finally, Tahila McGrath emerges as a highly attractive all-rounder. She brings fire with the bat, striking at around 135, and is also a more than capable pace bowler. McGrath’s two-way skill set could make her a mainstay in RCB’s starting XI, adding both balance and flexibility.

If RCB can land a few (or all) of these five, Bhatia, Charani, Mishra, Navgire, and McGrath, they’ll greatly improve their squad’s balance. These players complement the retained core well: they add depth behind the stumps, bolster both seam and spin attacks, inject explosive batting, and offer all-round value. With smart bidding, RCB could emerge from the auction not just with big names, but with a truly competitive and versatile squad.