 'Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge': X User's Sensational Prediction Before Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Goes Viral Amid Cheating Allegations On Palash Mucchal
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge': X User's Sensational Prediction Before Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Goes Viral Amid Cheating Allegations On Palash Mucchal

'Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge': X User's Sensational Prediction Before Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Goes Viral Amid Cheating Allegations On Palash Mucchal

Amid rising controversy around World Cup winner & Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with the filmmaker and music composer, Palash Muchhal, several posts are buzzing on social media. After alleged screenshots of a mystery girl and Palash's Instagram chat went viral, another prediction post of an X user is now drawing the attention of fans and netizens. The viral prediction was made on November 11.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
'Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge': X User's Sensational Prediction Before Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Goes Viral Amid Cheating Allegations On Palash Mucchal | X @rizzdhari

Amid rising controversy around World Cup winner & Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with the filmmaker and music composer, Palash Muchhal, several posts are buzzing on social media. After alleged screenshots of a mystery girl and Palash's Instagram chat went viral, another prediction post of an X user is now drawing the attention of fans and netizens. In his viral prediction made on November 11, when Mandhana & Mucchal families were making headlines for nearing the confirmation of the marriage, this user hinted at a spicy conspiracy which has now become talk of the town.

The X user, @rizzdhari & is also identified as Shubham as per his handle, commented on a post of India Today, about Palak Mucchal (sister & popular singer of Palash Mucchal) making a Guinness World Record. The user hinted at a fishy past of Palash. The comment read, "Inn didi ke bhai ke karnaame ek din sab ke saamne aayenge (I've got some tea but no proof.)." The user also added, "Smriti is so naive btw."

TAKE A LOOK:

The comment was then taken lightly by netizens, but is now sparking discussions online. Netizens are stunned at the way the comment has turned out to be true amid claims of cheating allegations on Smriti's fiancé. To the shock, the user wrote while replying to one of the comments, "Proof dhoond na honestly thoda mushkil hai but baat saamne aa hi jaayegi sooner or later."

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana Bhatt?
Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana Bhatt?
Celina Jaitly Shares 15-Year-Old Wedding PHOTO As She Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband Peter Haag
Celina Jaitly Shares 15-Year-Old Wedding PHOTO As She Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband Peter Haag
Viral Video: Schoolgirl Turns Fire Drill Into Action-Movie Moment With Bold Smoke Pose
Viral Video: Schoolgirl Turns Fire Drill Into Action-Movie Moment With Bold Smoke Pose
Gold Jumps To ₹1.28 Lakh Per 10 Grams In Delhi, Strong Festive & Wedding Demand Lifts Prices Sharply
Gold Jumps To ₹1.28 Lakh Per 10 Grams In Delhi, Strong Festive & Wedding Demand Lifts Prices Sharply

Did Palaash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana?

In a shocking turn of events, a woman shared her chat with Palaash Muchhal. Soon after Palak Muchhal announced the families' decision to postpone Palaash and Smriti Mandhana's wedding, screenshots of the singer's chat went viral on Reddit. His messages to the woman appeared flirty as he praised her looks. Palaash even asked her to join him for a swim, for a spa, and then at Mumbai's Versova beach.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Schoolgirl Turns Fire Drill Into Action-Movie Moment With Bold Smoke Pose

Viral Video: Schoolgirl Turns Fire Drill Into Action-Movie Moment With Bold Smoke Pose

'Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge': X User's Sensational Prediction Before Smriti Mandhana's...

'Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge': X User's Sensational Prediction Before Smriti Mandhana's...

School Kids Use Bamboo Stick To Carry Heavy Bags; Internet Applauds Their Smart Jugaad

School Kids Use Bamboo Stick To Carry Heavy Bags; Internet Applauds Their Smart Jugaad

'Yeh Hai Asli Atankwadi': Elderly Muslim Cab Driver Harassed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near...

'Yeh Hai Asli Atankwadi': Elderly Muslim Cab Driver Harassed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near...

'Apne Waqt Ki Nora Fatehi': 75-Year-Old Granny Stuns Crowd With Her 'Headflip & Epic Moves' At...

'Apne Waqt Ki Nora Fatehi': 75-Year-Old Granny Stuns Crowd With Her 'Headflip & Epic Moves' At...